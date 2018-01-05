Partly Cloudy

Person dies after being hit by train in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:12 05 January 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 05 January 2018

Stock image of Cremorne Lane level crossing in Thorpe Hamlet near Norwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A person has died after being hit by a train at a level crossing in Norfolk this morning, the British Transport Police has confirmed.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to reports that a person had been hit by a train at Cremorne Lane Level Crossing in Thorpe Hamlet near Norwich at around 7.20am.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called to Cremorne Lane Level Crossing near Norwich at 7.22am after reports a person had been struck by a train.

“Emergency services attended but the person sadly died at the scene.

“It is non-suspicious. We are looking to locate the person’s next-of-kind.”

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: “We were called to reports a person had been hit by a train near Cremorne Lane Level Crossing at 7.31am today.

“One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, one ambulance officer, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, the patient sadly died.”

Earlier this morning, train operator Greater Anglia tweeted: “Due to a person being hit by a train between Norwich and Brundall all lines are blocked. All trains have been stopped between Norwich and Sheringham, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft whilst the emergency services attend to the incident.”

Shortly before 9am, it said in an update: “Following a person being hit by a train earlier today between Norwich and Brundall all lines have now reopened but still with ongoing disruption.”

A number of trains have been cancelled over the coming hours. These include:

• 7.15am Norwich to Sheringham, due 8.06am.

• 7.36am Norwich to Great Yarmouth, due 8.12am.

• 7.40am Norwich to London Liverpool Street, due 9.24am.

• 7.55am Norwich to Lowestoft, due 8.41am.

• 8.17amam Great Yarmouth to Norwich, due 8.50am.

• 8.22am Sheringham to Norwich, due 9.23am.

• 8.50am Lowestoft to Norwich, due 9.35am.

• 10am London Liverpool Street to Norwich, due 11.50am.

A rail replacement bus service has been arranged, and tickets are being accepted on other bus services.

Valid ticket holders can use the First Bus X1 and X2 service (Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft), and for journeys between Norwich and Sheringham tickets will be accepted on Sanders services 44, 55, 6 and 6.

Topic Tags: Greater Anglia Norwich Lowestoft

