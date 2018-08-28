You’re a young person until you’re 30, rail industry tells travellers

More people will be able to buy a Young Person's Railcard. File picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Raising the age limit for young people’s railcards to 30 – a move trialled in East Anglia earlier this year – will now be rolled out across the country.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The discount cards sold out within hours when 10,000 went on sale in March across the Greater Anglia network, as part of a pilot scheme.

After the impact on revenue and passenger numbers was assessed, the 26-30 Railcard is being made available for all 4.5 million Britons aged between 26 and 30 to save money on train travel.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said the cards will go on sale “before the end of the year”. Like existing cards, they will cost £30 each year and save a third off most fares.

There are no discounts on season tickets and a £12 minimum fare applies to all journeys between 4.30am and 10am, excluding weekends and public holidays.

The card must be downloaded on to a smartphone and is aimed at leisure travellers.

There is currently no nationwide railcard available for people travelling alone between the ages of 26 and 59, unless they are disabled or in the armed forces.

The 26-30 railcard was initially piloted in East Anglia before the nationwide trial in March. Cardholders will save an average of £125 a year, according to the RDG.

The organisation’s managing director Jacqueline Starr said: “More young people can explore Britain for less using our trains and benefit from saving a third on rail travel, making it cheaper to get out and enjoy the seaside or visit family and friends.”

Over recent years the number of railcards available to passengers has increased. Nationally there are “two together” railcards for two named people travelling at the same time, friends and family railcards for those travelling with children, and railcards for those aged over 60. Most give a third discount on journeys.

Greater Anglia has a Club 50 railcard which are available to those over 50 years old and offer a 20% discount. And there is also a Network Card giving one third discounts in the south east of England – that extends as far as Manningtree station but does not include Greater Anglia’s rural services.

Rail fares will be increased across Britain from January in line with July’s inflation rate of 3.2% – but the exact fare increases are expected to be announced within the next few weeks.