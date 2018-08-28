Heavy Rain

Broken down freight train at Kennett delays services between Ipswich and Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 08:28 30 October 2018

A freight train broke down at Kennett this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A broken down freight train delayed services between Ipswich and Cambridge this morning.

It came to a halt at Kennett and the early morning 6.42am Cambridge to Ipswich service was cancelled.

It also resulted in the 6.16am Ipswich to Cambridge terminating at Bury St Edmunds and the 7.44am Cambridge to Ipswich starting at Bury St Edmunds.

Greater Anglia said they were trying to resource alternative travel arrangements via replacement buses.

However, they said that the line was cleared by just before 7am.

