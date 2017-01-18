Rail services between Ipswich and London delayed by points failure

Trains were delayed between Ipswich and Manningtree. Archant

A points failure between Ipswich and Manningtree led to disruption to rush-hour rail services to London on Wednesday.

One of the two tracks on this section of track was closed by the failure forcing all trains to use the other line.

This led to delays of up to 30 minutes on the main line – delays that were expected to continue until later in the morning.

The problem affected trains from about 8am, so the early commuter trains were not affected, but it did lead to disruption to the early off-peak trains used by day-trippers heading to London.

Network Rail engineers were called out to repair the fault which allowed trains to resume normal speeds in the area – but there were expected to be residual delays until lunchtime as services faced knock-on effects of earlier delays.

There is not expected to be any problem from these delays for people returning to the region from the capital this afternoon.