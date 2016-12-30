Overcast

Rail services resume after ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree

19:04 30 December 2016

A trespass incident in Suffolk caused major disruption to rail services in the region on Friday afternoon.

The British Transport Police (BTP) received a report shortly before 1pm that a person had been seen near the main line in the Tattingstone area, which raised concerns.

Network Rail said the person was seen near a bridge.

The main line was closed between Ipswich and Manningtree rail stations and the power between the two stations was switched off for safety reasons.

Police carried out a search of the area, but no-one was found.

The line reopened at 2.30pm, but delays lasted until Friday evening. The 6.10pm service from Witham to Norwich was cancelled as a result of the incident.

Other services in the region were also cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes, both during and after the incident.

A BTP spokesman said: “BTP officers were called to the line close to Tattingstone, Suffolk on Friday after a report was received raising concerns for a person who may have been trackside.

“Officers from the BTP and Suffolk Constabulary attended the incident, which was reported to BTP at 12.59pm.

“An extensive search was completed, with the assistance of staff from Network Rail. However, there was no trace of any person trackside.

“The line was full handed back to Network Rail at 2.18pm.”

Owen Johns, a spokesman for Network Rail, said: “At around 1pm today, we received reports of a trespasser at a bridge between Manningtree and Ipswich.

“To help ensure the safety of anyone on the railway, the power was switched off and along with the British Transport Police we were able to reopen the line safely just before 2.30pm.

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience while we handled the incident.”

A spokesman for Abellio Greater Anglia said they were notified at 4.30pm that the incident “had been closed”.

Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

18 minutes ago
Firefighters (stock image)

Fire crews have been battling a blaze in the Suffolk countryside for the past 90 minutes.

Man rescued from river Blyth in Walberswick after trying to save family dog thanks Southwold RNLI crew

16:27 Andrew Hirst
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

A father-of-two involved in a dramatic Suffolk river rescue has spoken of the terrifying moment he plunged into the wintery waters to save a family pet – only to realise there was no way back to dry land.

Woman still in serious condition after Barton Mills crash as Norwich man bailed after drug driving arrest

14:31 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

A man from the Norwich area has been released on police bail following a collision on the A1065 in Suffolk on Friday.

More than 20 burglaries in East Bergholt, Holbrook, Tattingstone, Shotley Gate, Bentley and Chelmondiston in two weeks

14:12 Colin Adwent Crime correspondent
Police warning over shed and outbuilding burglaries

Police are hunting burglars who broke into 23 sheds and outbuildings in south Suffolk over two weeks and fled with a haul of valuable property.

Speeding motorists caught in Eye talk to youngsters about driving

13:29
From back left-right: Chris Fiske Suffolk Constabulary Safe Cam Team, (back right) PCSO Steve Long, Eye Safer Neighbourhood Team; (front left- right) Annabel Jude 10 , Hazel Lambert 10, Emma Roche 10, Bethany Turner 10.

Children worried about speeding vehicles in their town joined police to catch those drivers going too fast.

Gallery: Santa run at Trinity Park and a Christmas swim at Felixstowe - your iwitness pictures from December

12:44 Sam Dawes
Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

Today, as 2016 draws to a close, so does our review of iwitness photos from the past 12 months. Here we look at the highlights from December.

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

12:01 Richard Cornwell
Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

People living next door to a derelict hotel on Felixstowe seafront claim a plague of rats is threatening to drive them from their homes.

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year's honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Tributes paid to Norman Smith - Suffolk teacher and doyen of youth football - who has died aged 100

Norman Smith celebrating his 100th birthday.

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

Corrie McKeague's mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie's last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

