Rare Ferrari 330GT Nembo Spider set to raise £500k for East Anglian Air Ambulance

The rare Ferrari 330 GT Nembo Spider will be auctioned next month.

The air ambulance could be saving even more lives thanks to the generosity of a Ferrari enthusiast whose donation could raise enough money to build a new hangar for their helicopter.

Motor enthusiast and collector Richard Allen who died in November 2016.

A rare 1964 Ferrari 330GT Nembo Spider was donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) by Essex car dealer and racing enthusiast Richard Allen, who died in November last year.

The custom made car, one of only four in existence, goes under the hammer next month.

Over the years Mr Allen built up a stable of Ferrari’s and was a regular competitor in the FOC Racing Series with his Ferrari 328. He acquired the Nembo Spider - a 4-litre V12 - in Italy in the 1990s and brought it back to the UK to be the jewel of his collection.

When he discovered he was ill, Mr Allen decided to leave the classic motor to the EAAA in memory of the time the charity helped a fellow race driver after a serious crash at Snetterton.

Inside the rare Ferrari 330 GT Nembo Spider.

Patrick Peal, chief executive at EAAA, said: “I think it is really poignant that when he found out he only had weeks to live, he had the grace and the generosity to think how he could make a gift that would do good for a lot of people.”

The car is conservatively estimated to sell for a figure well in excess of £500,000 when it is auctioned by H&H Classics - who have agreed to waive their commission - at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford on March 29.

Mr Peal said the legacy would enable the charity to build a bespoke hangar for its Cambridge-based helicopter, adding some 180 shift hours a year and significantly increasing the number of possible lifesaving missions flown.

“The pilots have a certain shift of hours and half an hour at the beginning and end of a shift is getting the helicopter from its existing hangar which is 500 yards away. A hanger right next to our operating base would mean when the pilots come on shift, the helicopter is ready for duty,” he explained.

Rare Ferrari Nembo looks set to raise half a million pounds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Richard Allen was chairman of the Ferrari Owners’ Club (UK) for many years and was impressed with how H&H Classics handled the Colton Ferrari sale which raised £10m for the RNLI and liked the idea of selling the Nembo in East Anglia.

H&H Classics managing director, Dominic Lyncker, said: ”We are honoured to be tasked with this sale which will bring help from the skies in much the same way as the Richard Colton Ferraris we sold for the RNLI will bring help at sea.”