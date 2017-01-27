Overcast

Read Colchester teen’s moving speech about Asperger’s struggle and how Dogs for Development ‘saved her’

17:00 27 January 2017

Georgia Eagle gave a moving speech about her experiences with Asperger's and how she was "saved" by a Dogs for Development.

Georgia Eagle gave a moving speech about her experiences with Asperger's and how she was "saved" by a Dogs for Development. L-R Natalia Bate from Dogs for Development,Georgia and her mother Tina Eagle.

Sarah Lucy Brown

A young woman with Asperger syndrome has written a moving account of her struggle with mental health services, the troubles she faced and the “life saving” redemption she finally found at an organisation working with dogs.

Georgia with her puppy Rubble, a Labrador-border-collie-crossGeorgia with her puppy Rubble, a Labrador-border-collie-cross

Georgia Eagle hopes her story can encourage health chiefs to think again about their approach to care and help more people find the support they need.

During her 18 years, Georgia has struggled at school, faced huge problems with her body image and, at the darkest point, thought she could not go on living. She has spent time with crisis teams, months in psychiatric units and been admitted to A&E on several occasions.

But on Tuesday, Georgia, who lives in Colchester, told the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group’s governing body about Dogs for Development in West Mersea and her “road to recovery”.

Georgia’s speech:

I’m here today to talk about my life; my battle.

Georgia now works with Natalia and Dogs for Development helping other children.Georgia now works with Natalia and Dogs for Development helping other children.

Ever since I was a young child, I’ve hated my body.

I really struggled at primary school and things became worse in secondary school. I felt like I had no friends, struggled with work and felt different.

Everything was too much; I would come home and cry and have a meltdown. I was sad all the time.

I got so fed up of being called fat, I just wanted to end my life.

No one knew I was depressed until in 2013. I had been taking large amounts of paracetamol and had started to self-harm.

I just wanted to die; I couldn’t get through the day if I didn’t take any. I was slowly killing myself.

I was taken to A&E and that’s when Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) got involved.

Georgia Eagle attended the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group meeting with her mum, Tina Eagle, to tell her story.Georgia Eagle attended the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group meeting with her mum, Tina Eagle, to tell her story.

Going to CAMHS every week made me more anxious and stressed. What if I didn’t understand what they were saying to me?

After seeing loads of different people I finally found someone I could talk too: Karen Johnson.

I looked forward to seeing Karen; she made me laugh and made me feel that she cared.

But things got worse again and my mum took me to A&E.

I saw two people from the crisis team who made me feel worse. I have semantic pragmatic disorder and Asperger’s; I don’t always understand what the question is, so my mum will sometimes talk for me. The person from the crisis team snapped at my mum for answering for me.

This situation made me worse. Why didn’t they know I had Asperger’s?

I was admitted to The St Aubyn Centre in Colchester. I was scared but hopeful they would find me the right help.

Georgia leads the dogs through some agility tests at the Dogs for Development centre in West Mersea.Georgia leads the dogs through some agility tests at the Dogs for Development centre in West Mersea.

When I got there the nurses and doctors were kind and reassuring.

I was discharged and started college, but three weeks later I was re-admitted to an inpatient psychiatric hospital.

Being in hospital made me worse; I was having incidents every day.

Being there traumatised me; the things I saw and went through will never go away.

Some of the staff would shout at me when restraining me and make me feel guilty. How were these actions going to calm me down? Shouting made it worse.

I started to self-harm every day. I wasn’t allowed to go out with my mum, even for lunch.

Eventually I met Lisa Parker, my care co-ordinator. I think everyone on the autistic spectrum should have a Lisa Parker.

Lisa understands me, she knows what I need and she does everything in her power to get it for me.

My mum told Lisa she wanted to find a place I could go with animals. I feel comfortable around animals.

My mum took me to see Natalia, a dog therapist at Dogs for Development (D4D) This is where my road to recovery began.

Natalia is a bubbly, friendly, lovely person and she put me at ease straight away.

I started going every week. Because of D4D I was discharged and got my very own puppy. He is a Labrador-cross-border-collie called Rubble and he is training to be a therapy dog. He is my life and he helps me so much.

I now work with Natalia helping other children on the autistic spectrum.

I know I still have a way to go but without Natalia none of this would have been possible.

All this my mum has to pay for – the one thing that helps me isn’t offered on the NHS.

All the money spent on me staying in hospital only made me worse. Yet if I had been offered D4D before admission I can’t help thinking how much money would have been saved. I truly believe if D4D or other therapies like this were offered to people like me, admission to a unit would not be needed.

I have to keep fighting and with the help of D4D, I will.

Visit here for more details about the organisation of follow it on Facebook.

