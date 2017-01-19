Rebecca Deferia cleared of arranging for former partner to be shot in Bury St Edmunds

Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk woman accused of hatching a plan with her wealthy father to have her former partner murdered by three hitmen after their relationship ended acrimoniously has been cleared today after a judge threw out the case against her.

Judge David Goodin directed a not guilty verdict on a charge of conspiracy to murder against 30-year-old Rebecca Deferia after hearing legal submissions from her barrister half way through her trial that the evidence against her was “fundamentally weak”.

During Deferia’s two-and-a-half week trial at Ipswich Crown Court it was alleged that shortly before her former partner Jonathan Catchpole was blasted in the chest with a double barrelled sawn-off shotgun in the botched assassination attempt one of the hired killers told him: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

Mr Catchpole, who is in 30s, suffered a serious gunshot wound to his chest as a result of the attack at his flat in The Forum, Bury St Edmunds in August 2015 but “miraculously” survived, the court heard.

Deferia, of Carnation Way, Red Lodge, had denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole between August 2014 and August 2015 with her father Colin Deferia and four other men.

She was cleared after her barrister James Sturman QC made legal submissions to Judge Goodin at the close of the prosecution case that the case should be thrown out.

Colin Deferia, 60, of Barking, Suffolk, Simon Webber, 32, of Somerset and Frank Warren, 52, Paul Baker, 35, and Andrew Seaton, 40, all of Dorset had denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole charge but were convicted after a trial last year and were jailed for a total of 112 years.

Colin Deferia was jailed for 26 years, Webber, Warren and Seaton for 23 years and Baker for 17 years.

The court heard that the relationship between Rebecca Deferia and Mr Catchpole, began in 2008 and ended acrimoniously in June 2013.

The court heard that Mr Catchpole was shot after Seaton, Warren and Webber stormed into his flat on the evening of August 4 2015.

When the men went into Mr Catchpole’s home they were armed with a fully loaded, double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun carried by Webber.

Before the trigger was pulled one of the hitmen allegedly shouted ‘Rebecca wants you dead’ and having shot Mr Catchpole the three men left his flat and escaped in a stolen car before burning it and the gun.

They then returned to Dorset in Seaton’s car.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, claimed that the shooting was “the final act of an elaborate conspiracy” to murder Mr Catchpole.