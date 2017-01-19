Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Rebecca Deferia cleared of arranging for former partner to be shot in Bury St Edmunds

10:26 19 January 2017

Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court.

Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk woman accused of hatching a plan with her wealthy father to have her former partner murdered by three hitmen after their relationship ended acrimoniously has been cleared today after a judge threw out the case against her.

Comment

Judge David Goodin directed a not guilty verdict on a charge of conspiracy to murder against 30-year-old Rebecca Deferia after hearing legal submissions from her barrister half way through her trial that the evidence against her was “fundamentally weak”.

During Deferia’s two-and-a-half week trial at Ipswich Crown Court it was alleged that shortly before her former partner Jonathan Catchpole was blasted in the chest with a double barrelled sawn-off shotgun in the botched assassination attempt one of the hired killers told him: “Rebecca wants you dead.”

Mr Catchpole, who is in 30s, suffered a serious gunshot wound to his chest as a result of the attack at his flat in The Forum, Bury St Edmunds in August 2015 but “miraculously” survived, the court heard.

Deferia, of Carnation Way, Red Lodge, had denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole between August 2014 and August 2015 with her father Colin Deferia and four other men.

She was cleared after her barrister James Sturman QC made legal submissions to Judge Goodin at the close of the prosecution case that the case should be thrown out.

Colin Deferia, 60, of Barking, Suffolk, Simon Webber, 32, of Somerset and Frank Warren, 52, Paul Baker, 35, and Andrew Seaton, 40, all of Dorset had denied conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole charge but were convicted after a trial last year and were jailed for a total of 112 years.

Colin Deferia was jailed for 26 years, Webber, Warren and Seaton for 23 years and Baker for 17 years.

The court heard that the relationship between Rebecca Deferia and Mr Catchpole, began in 2008 and ended acrimoniously in June 2013.

The court heard that Mr Catchpole was shot after Seaton, Warren and Webber stormed into his flat on the evening of August 4 2015.

When the men went into Mr Catchpole’s home they were armed with a fully loaded, double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun carried by Webber.

Before the trigger was pulled one of the hitmen allegedly shouted ‘Rebecca wants you dead’ and having shot Mr Catchpole the three men left his flat and escaped in a stolen car before burning it and the gun.

They then returned to Dorset in Seaton’s car.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, claimed that the shooting was “the final act of an elaborate conspiracy” to murder Mr Catchpole.

See how Suffolk’s schools scored in the latest Progress 8 rankings based on GCSE results

45 minutes ago Jason Noble
Jack London, Connor Woods and Mason Hodds collecting GCSE results last summer at Ormiston Denes Academy

Just one Suffolk school is considered to be under-performing in updated 2016 secondary school performance levels that measures the progress students make between the ages of 11 and 16.

Suffolk couple admit lying following five-hour police search after crash

09:34 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

An uninsured Suffolk driver who sparked a five-hour full-scale police search after fleeing a crash scene and then lied to an officer has been given a community order.

Mother of murdered teen Breck Bednar talks at Adastral Park conference on tackling cyber-crime in Suffolk

19 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Breck Bednar's mother Lorin LaFave. Credit: Ben Kendall/PA Wire

The mother of a teenager murdered by an online groomer highlighted some of the complexities of cyber-crime at conference in Suffolk yesterday.

Opinion: Drivers in Ipswich need to help reduce congestion now instead of waiting for Northern bypass

40 minutes ago
Traffic congestion in Ipswich is set to get worse unless we change our way of getting to work.

Suffolk County Council’s publication of possible routes for a northern by-pass for Ipswich does take the project forward – but there is a very long way to go before any new road is built, writes Paul Geater.

Breaking News: Rebecca Deferia cleared of arranging for former partner to be shot in Bury St Edmunds

10:26 Jane Hunt
Rebecca Deferia near Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk woman accused of hatching a plan with her wealthy father to have her former partner murdered by three hitmen after their relationship ended acrimoniously has been cleared today after a judge threw out the case against her.

Woman taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with head injury following Haverhill crash

10:21 Andrew Hirst
Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after suffering a head injury during a car crash in west Suffolk this morning.

Ipswich Christmas Day drink-driver loses his licence after giving friends a lift

09:41
Pc Andy Masterson breathalyzes a motorist on the A140 at Stonham Parva. The breath test proved negative

A Christmas Day drink-driver who agreed to give his friends a lift is the latest motorist caught in Suffolk police’s festive crackdown to lose his licence.

Most read

I’m not bothered about The Jam reforming says Bruce Foxton

From The Jam, featuring Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings, head to Bury St Edmunds this month. Photo: Derek D'Souza

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Updated: Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

Ex Royal Air Force Serviceman Richard Philpotts, of Stowmarket, Suffolk was sentenced on 16 January 2017 to three years’ imprisonment following conviction in relation to a single victim of one offence of indecent assault on a child below the age of 14, committed between 1986 and 1987.

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Video: Shots fired in attempted robbery at Tesco supermarket in Clacton as suspects escape empty-handed

Tesco at Clacton - the scene of an armed raid

‘Get over it’ says Corrie’s mum after ‘vile’ haters unearth niche dating site link

Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Walking, cycling or using public transport for daily commute could help tackle Ipswich’s traffic chaos

Dr Dan Poulter with business leaders at Brome.

How will Wickham Market cope when Sizewell C park and ride ‘more than doubles’ traffic?

Community leaders fear the park and ride will bring more traffic into Wickham Market. Credit: Mike Page

Family pay tribute to brave Ipswich teenager who died of leukaemia aged 17

Emma King from Ipswich died from leaukemia aged 17. Left to right, Emma's step-sister Jamie Green, her mother Kathy King and step-father Shaun Green.

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

A120 at Marks Tey
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24