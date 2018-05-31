Red Arrows soar over Ipswich on way back to RAF base

The RAF Red Arrows perform at the Biggin Hill Festival of Flight Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

People living in Suffolk and north Essex witnessed an unexpected display from the Red Arrows this evening.

According to the MetCheck Red Arrows routes and forecast tools, the RAF Red Arrows were due to soar over Ipswich at approximately 6.42pm, but they arrived slightly earlier.

Pilots treated huge crowds to spectacular displays at the Biggin Hill Festival of Flight earlier today.

They flew up from Biggin Hill, across London, and up over the east coast this evening.

A tweet from the official RAF Red Arrows Twitter account confirmed the formation made the journey from Biggin Hill to RAF Scampton in Lincoln this evening, arriving at around 7pm.

