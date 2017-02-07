Registration now open for Alton Water Run 2017 with special guest South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge

Hundreds of runners of all ages took part in the Alton Water Run last year. It will return on Sunday May 7 in 2017

A Suffolk MP is to help hundreds of runners mark the tenth anniversary of the Alton Water Run this summer.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Image: Contributed South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Image: Contributed

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, will kick off the 2017 event – which he is going to take part in himself after recovering from a knee injury sustained during a charity football match – on May 7.

Prizes for the run, now in its tenth year, will also be handed out by Mr Cartlidge.

Four schools that fall around Alton Water – Stutton Primary School, Tattingstone Primary School, Holbrook Primary School and Holbrook Academy – are to benefit from money raised by the 10km track race.

Mr Cartlidge said: “I am absolutely delighted to accept their kind offer to open this fantastic event in its 10th year.

“It’s a super cause and I’m always pleased to see communities supporting their small rural schools.”

Individuals can register until midnight on April 21 via the Alton Water website.