Renewed appeal for information about violent Kersey robbery

The Suffolk village of Kersey.

Help is still needed to trace the robbers who tied up a couple at their home last year and raided the property for cash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suffolk village of Kersey. The Suffolk village of Kersey.

Suffolk Constabulary is renewing its appeal for information about the robbery in the village of Kersey on November 29, 2016.

Three men entered the home just before 5.40pm and demanded money from the two occupiers before tying them up.

One of the victims, a man, was punched in the face and head by one of the culprits.

The offenders searched the property and fled with a sum of cash.

The man sustained facial injuries, which required medical treatment.

The woman was uninjured but was very shaken by the incident.

Two men have been arrested and bailed in connection with the event, but police are continuing appeal for information.

Det Sgt Sarah Elliott said: “This robbery has significantly affected the couple and we are continuing our investigation to identify and prosecute the three men responsible.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may be able to provide any information about what happened and would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time or anyone who can assist to contact us as soon as possible.”

A 36-year-old man from Hadleigh was arrested on December 3 and was bailed to return to police on March 8, while a 20-year-old man from Hadleigh was arrested on 15 December 15 and was bailed until February 10.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime number reference 68735/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.