Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Renewed appeal for information about violent Kersey robbery

16:45 30 January 2017

The Suffolk village of Kersey.

The Suffolk village of Kersey.

Help is still needed to trace the robbers who tied up a couple at their home last year and raided the property for cash.

Comment
The Suffolk village of Kersey.The Suffolk village of Kersey.

Suffolk Constabulary is renewing its appeal for information about the robbery in the village of Kersey on November 29, 2016.

Three men entered the home just before 5.40pm and demanded money from the two occupiers before tying them up.

One of the victims, a man, was punched in the face and head by one of the culprits.

The offenders searched the property and fled with a sum of cash.

The man sustained facial injuries, which required medical treatment.

The woman was uninjured but was very shaken by the incident.

Two men have been arrested and bailed in connection with the event, but police are continuing appeal for information.

Det Sgt Sarah Elliott said: “This robbery has significantly affected the couple and we are continuing our investigation to identify and prosecute the three men responsible.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may be able to provide any information about what happened and would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time or anyone who can assist to contact us as soon as possible.”

A 36-year-old man from Hadleigh was arrested on December 3 and was bailed to return to police on March 8, while a 20-year-old man from Hadleigh was arrested on 15 December 15 and was bailed until February 10.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime number reference 68735/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Corrie McKeague’s mother hopes lessons will be learned from the search for her son

15:40 Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Experienced police officer Nicola Urquhart has spoken of her shock at how many people did not initially come forward with information that could help the search for her missing son Corrie McKeague.

Renewed appeal for information about violent Kersey robbery

15 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The Suffolk village of Kersey.

Help is still needed to trace the robbers who tied up a couple at their home last year and raided the property for cash.

Motorist drives off after crashing into young woman pushing pram in Milton Road East, Lowestoft

19 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Police are appealing for information

A driver failed to stop after crashing into a young woman who was pushing a child in a pram, Suffolk police said.

Stowmarket Poppy Appeal raises £100,000 in three years

23 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Vivian and Rachel Oakley have raised £100,000 in three years for the Stowmarket poppy appeal

A “brilliant” Stowmarket couple have raised £100,000 in just three years since taking over the running of the town’s poppy appeal.

Six dead puppies found near farmer’s field in Weeley

25 minutes ago Michael Steward
RSPCA

Six dead puppies have been found dumped in plastic bags, containers and shoe boxes near the entrance to a farmer’s field in Weeley.

Young woman knocked unconscious after falling down stairs in Bury St Edmunds

15:49 Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews were at the scene. Stock image by Su Anderson

Paramedics treated a woman believed to be in her 20s for a head injury today after she fell down a flight of stairs in Bury St Edmunds.

Quiz - Who are the ‘new signings’ at Ipswich Town?

15:37 Sam Dawes
Can you guess the players in our Ipswich Town faceswap quiz?

Mick McCarthy has signed several new players since the transfer window opened and we have introduced a few more in our Face Swap quiz.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mother praises ‘professionalism’ of private investigators helping to find her son

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help find her missing son.

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

Five in, more to come before deadline day? Ipswich Town’s January transfer business so far

Toumani Diagouraga made his Ipswich Town debut at Preston Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Updated: Quick-thinking neighbours helped woman who became trapped between building and car in Lavenham

Bolton Street in Lavenham. Image by Gregg Brown

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Young woman knocked unconscious after falling down stairs in Bury St Edmunds

Ambulance crews were at the scene. Stock image by Su Anderson

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

Opinion: The Fuller Flavour - New signings could boost Ipswich Town’s flagging season

Preston's Jordan Hugill is beaten to the ball by Christophe Berra

Good EU trade deal urged amid high Ipswich exports

A container ship

Homes in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, set for final approval, despite protests

The housing development site in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, seen through one of the windows of the pillbox on the land.

Five in, more to come before deadline day? Ipswich Town’s January transfer business so far

Toumani Diagouraga made his Ipswich Town debut at Preston Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24