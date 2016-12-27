Renewed appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess

Police are appealing for help to find missing man Cameron Burgess from Colchester Archant

Police have renewed their appeal to find missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess who has not been seen since Friday December 23.

Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police. Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police.

Cameron, 26 was last seen by his family at their home in Queen Elizabeth Way at around 8pm on Friday.

He was not in contact with his family at all over the festive season and police say concerns for his welfare are growing.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and has short brown hair, hazel eyes and an eyebrow bar.

He has a scar on his face from his right ear to his mouth and was last thought to be wearing a striped white T-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Anybody who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Colchester on 101.