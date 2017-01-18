Overcast

Rent fall could force drop in council repairs

14:13 18 January 2017

Ipswich has been building more council houses over recent years.

Ipswich has been building more council houses over recent years.

Council house rents across Ipswich are set to fall by 1% from April as part of a government scheme to reduce the cost of social housing.

But that has prompted a warning that the move could make it more difficult for the borough to maintain and improve the town’s housing stock – or build new council homes in the future.

The rent cut is set to be approved at next week’s meeting of the full council. In their report to councillors officers have made it clear they have no alternative to approving the reduction.

But portfolio holder for housing Neil Macdonald warned this decision could have long-term problems for the town.

He said: “From an individual tenant’s point of view I can see that this is very good news and I am pleased for them on that level.

“But it does mean that the income the council receives from its housing stock will fall and over a period of time this will mean there is less money available for repairs, for upgrading homes, and for building new council homes.

“That is a simple fact of life.”

The council is currently preparing to build 60 new homes off Old Norwich Road.

While rents for homes generally will be cut, service charges for tenants in sheltered accommodation are set to increase by 2% from April. There will also be a similar increase in rents for garages and hard standing areas from the same time.

  • Social housing forms part of one of the developments in Trimley St Martin. The level of rent for these properties was fixed as one of the planning conditions. The housing association purchasing the homes had to appeal against this condition and force the rents to a higher level otherwise the banks would refuse to finance the deal.

    Felixstowe Twit

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

