Rent rise fears driving beach hut owners at Felixstowe to sell up

15:04 02 February 2017

Hut owners at at Felixstowe with their Beach Huts are Not Cash Cows poster

Beach hut owners are flocking to sell their seaside idylls and are having to sell for thousands of pounds less than a year ago, it has been claimed.

The most recent average prices of beach huts sold along the Essex and Suffolk coasts.The most recent average prices of beach huts sold along the Essex and Suffolk coasts.

Felixstowe Beach Hut and Chalet Association said it was aware of a number of people selling up because of worries over proposals to more than double rents.

Roy Gray, vice-chairman of the association, said: “One of the benefits of the changes, according to the council, was that it would increase the value of the huts.

“However, early indications are that the opposite is happening – owners are having to sell up for at least £7,000 less than they would normally get because new owners could be forced to pay a £7,000 premium just to obtain a lease.

“We have been made aware of a number of people who have decided to sell. People are worried and they are fed up. They have just had enough.”

Mr Gray said some of those who had decided to sell had owned huts for many years at Felixstowe, using them as a gathering place at the seaside for different generations of the family instead of having a holiday.

Felixstowe town and district councillor Doreen Savage said she had been made aware of people “flocking” to sell their huts.

She said: “People are absolutely terrified of what might happen. I can see us having a seafront of unwanted beach huts before very long if we are not careful.”

Suffolk Coastal District Council’s services are under intense pressure from cuts to Government grants and the authority wants to achieve a market rate for its hut sites.

Its proposals will see a 10% annual rent rise from next year, increasing annual income by £430,000 to £736,000, almost doubling rents within eight years.

One of the plans is to change the current annual licence to a 10-year lease to give owners more site security. At the end of their first lease, current owners would have to pay a £7,000 premium to secure the next one.

The council is also planning to increase the number of beach huts by 10% on new or existing sites and these could then be rented out between £718 and £1,105 a year.

It has also been suggested people might bid for the right for a lease – in Southwold this process saw people pay up to £120,000.

The council is carrying out consultation until February 17. People can take part online

3 comments

  • Beach Huts are great but when the Council makes the cost of just having it there too expensive then no wonder they are selling up. Some huts aren't much more than a load of old firewood anyway so those will be the first to get shot of them. If it wasn't for the beach hut users many of the beaches would be empty. Hardly promoting the town ? Disgusting behaviour from the council treating these people who support the town like they do . Could anyone renting anything to the council reconsider their charges to the council in support of these hut owners ?

    Poppys Dad

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • Beggers belief that some people have enough spare money to waste on a beach shed, i assume these are investments that have blown up in their faces, first world problems!

    dantastic

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

  • And ALL because the tories will NOT tax the RICH !...hidden assets....off shore accounts...various other tax avoidance scams....perfectly alright !...this Country is just being governed by the RICH for the RICH !..."Democracy" ?....you are deceiving no one !...

    freedomf

    Thursday, February 2, 2017

