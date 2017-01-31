Replacement buses between Harwich and Manningtree because of fallen tree

Greater Anglia

The train line between Manningtree and Harwich is now reopened after it was closed because of a fallen tree.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Disruptions were expected until 12.30pm today, January 31, after the 9am Manningtree to Harwich service was cancelled. However at 12noon Greater Anglia said Network Rail engineers had removed the tree.

The tree had been hanging on the overhead wire between Wrabness and Mistley, meaning all train services between Manningtree and Harwich were suspended.

“Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed by up to 10 minutes,” said Greater Anglia.

A rail replacement bus service was running between the two towns until 12.30pm. The first train service to return to its normal time was the 12noon Manningtree to Harwich service.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption,” the company said on its website.

“Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.”