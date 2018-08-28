Fire breaks out within the grounds of County Upper School
PUBLISHED: 17:47 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:47 28 October 2018
Pupils and parents are being reassured that at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds has not spread to the main school building.
There have been reports this evening that the school is ablaze with one parent taking to Twitter to say: “So apparently my daughter’s school is on fire!!! Anyone know how bad it is??? #BuryStEdmunds.”
Firefighters have confirmed that they were called to the school, in Beetons Way, at 3.24pm.
Three crews were sent and found insulation material piled next to a storage container had caught alight.
A spokesman for the fire service said: “There was a stack of material out in the open.”
The spokesman added that the storage container was currently being used as a tea room.
The fire has now been extinguished and firefighters have left the scene.