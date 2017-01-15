Reports the Duke of Cambridge could leave East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer

The Duke of Cambridge could be leaving his role at the East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer.

A national newspaper is reporting that Prince William – who began working for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in 2015 – is likely to leave his role as a helicopter pilot later this year and take on full-time royal duties.

He and the Duchess of Cambridge are expected to leave their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, and make Kensington Palace in London their permanent base from the autumn, when Prince George will start school in the capital.

Princess Charlotte is expected to attend a London nursery.

The Queen, 90, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 95, are expected to cut back on their public schedule, and the Duke of Cambridge is expected to assume a heavier royal workload.

Last year, he is said to have carried out 204 official engagements while the Queen undertook 385.

Like Prince Charles and the Princess Royal, Prince William already carries out investitures at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on behalf of the Queen.

A source told the Sunday Times that Prince William would “take on much more work in his areas of interest, including homelessness, cyber-bullying, conservation and supporting vulnerable young people.

“His focus on mental health will also expand and he will continue to champion mental health issues both publicly and behind the scenes for many years to come.”

Buckingham Palace an­nounced last month that the Queen has relinquished 25 of her patronages to other members of the royal family.

Prince William has taken on several of those, including the Welsh Rugby Union, the Amateur Swimming Association and the Royal African Society.

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken over patronage of the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which runs the Wimbledon Championships.

Prince William, who donates his salary to charity, began working for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service in 2015 and before that completed seven-and-a-half years military service, including three years as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot based on Anglesey.