Retirement community could be built on former ironworks site

A former ironworks site could be transformed into a state-of-the art retirement community.

Developers are hoping to build a host of bungalows and apartments on the former Ingate Ironworks site in Gosford Road, Beccles.

McCarthy and Stone, the UK’s leading developer of retirement communities, are set to reveal plans for the vacant brownfield site later this month at a drop-in exhibition.

The developers said the plans will feature a mixture of Retirement Living bungalows and Retirement Living Plus (Extra Care) apartments which help meet a need for accommodation for older people locally.

McCarthy and Stone are hoping the public exhibition will provide a forum for interested member of the community to offer feedback.

Matt Wills, regional managing director of McCarthy and Stone, said: “We look forward to speaking with members of the local community about our emerging plans for this under-utilised site.

“The site is ideally located close to the town centre, and our plans would assist in meeting a growing need for housing for older people in Beccles.

“Our emerging proposals, which include specialist retirement bungalows, have been carefully designed to respect and complement the local context and neighbouring properties, while delivering wider benefits for the town.”

The proposed development is within walking distances of the town centre and Beccles Train Station.

McCarthy and Stone will submit an official planning application to Waveney District Council later this year.

Beccles mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: “Homes for older people are really needed in the community and we know that whatever plans are put in need to be sensitive to the area, have good connections with the town and not exacerbate problems that already exist.”

A spokesman added: “Resident living Bungalows are designed to create a safe and secure environment for homeowners to continue to live and active, independent life and be occupied by people aged 55 and over.

“For those needing a little extra help, Retirement Living Plus (Extra Care) apartments give homeowners access to on-site care and support 24-hours a day, including flexible personal care and support packages to individual needs.”

They added: “Developments seek to promote an active lifestyle, with homeowners being encouraged to participate in activities including coffee mornings, leisure clubs and trips away.”

The drop-in exhibition will take place on Tuesday, October 30 between 3pm and 7pm at Hungate Church Hall, Hungate, Beccles.