Revealed – the Colchester takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex. Archant

A well-known hotel in the heart of Colchester has joined a range of other outlets in the town to be given just one star for food hygiene.

Data for the above table was taken from the FSA website on January 12.

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the article, not the table, is correct as of January 18, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

More than 800 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in the town are meeting the highest standard of five stars – but some are failing to meet food safety guidelines.

When inspectors visited the Red Lion Hotel in the High Street back in December they urged the owners to improve its cleanliness and its food management procedures.

But hygiene measures including preparation, cooking and re-heating were found to be managed satisfactorily – and the hotel’s manager Philip Davies said they are working hard to make improvements.

What inspectors found at Tasty Garden in Colchester's Osborne Street before it closed

“The inspector has been back since and has said we are making rapid improvements which is great,” he said.

“We’re scheduled to have another one and as a business we are working to change the way we deal with hygiene in our restaurants.

He added: “We are making good progress on cleanliness and look forward to the reviewed ranking.”

What inspectors found at Tasty Garden in Colchester's Osborne Street before it closed

The hotel joins Cheeky Monkeys Day Nursery in William Harris Way on the list of one-star outlets.

Manager Tracy Hughes said she believes the rating was given to the nursery over issues they had with hot water before Christmas.

“We had no hot water when the inspector visited but we had someone on the case,” she said. “They said it would take us three months to get a new rating which we are working on.”

Chinese takeaway Tasty Garden is the only catering facility in Colchester to have a zero rating.

Mouse droppings were found there in June and the restaurant closed voluntarily after being fined £7,170 for hygiene offences.

Developed by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and carried out by local authorities, hygiene ratings help consumers choose where they eat.

CBC works in partnership with the FSA, ranking businesses from zero to five.

A council spokesman said: “The Tasty Garden restaurant was subject to a successful prosecution by the council in October 2016.

“The FSA website contains a searchable list of all hygiene scores for food establishments in the Colchester area.

“We are currently collating our end-of-year inspection figures, which will be published in March. Once complete, we will be able to define the trend for hygiene ratings in the last 12 months. We have recently begun to see a small increase in the number of food establishments being awarded lower ratings, so the trend, if there is one, will not be clear until the end of year.

“There could be any number of factors driving lower ratings over time, ranging from new businesses not understanding the law and requirements, the time of an inspection and the lack of a proactive response from some business owners.”

Businesses will be notified of their food hygiene score and rating after the inspection. Once notified, they will have 14 days to appeal, if they feel that the rating is unjust.

By law, any premises serving food must display a green and black sticker showing their rating.

