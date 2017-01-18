Revealed – the Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich Archant

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane is the only food outlet in Ipswich to receive zero stars out of five following a visit by food hygiene inspectors.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Data for the above table was taken from the FSA website on January 12.

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the article, not the table, is correct as of January 18, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street

In total there are 1,031 establishments serving food in the town from schools and nurseries to pubs and restaurants and the majority – 732 – got the full five stars for cleanliness, hygiene and food management.

Inspectors visited The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane in December and gave it a zero rating – which means it needs to urgently improve.

The ranking suggests major improvements need to be made to the hygiene, cleanliness and management of food at the pub to meet guidelines set by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Ipswich Private Kindergarten. Ipswich Private Kindergarten.

Safety officers from Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) routinely visit all registered food businesses in the town, and results are published online as well as being displayed at the venues.

Ratings range from zero to five and while a zero rating, which means ‘urgent’ improvements are needed, can shut an outlet down, a one means major improvement is required.

Brewery Tap manager Mike Keen said the main concern was a vac pack machine which was used for both raw and cooked food.

He said: “We have now got rid of the machine. We’ve also overhauled the management procedures which did not meet their recommendations.

“We are being re-inspected soon and I think we should get a four, which is great news.”

A total of 31 Ipswich food outlets currently have a one-star rating, with 23 of those handed down in the last year.

K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street was handed a one-star after failing to meet hygiene, cleanliness and management criteria.

The popular bistro joins facilities such as Ipswich Private Kindergarten which received one star for management issues only, which can include paperwork, and the Grand Old Duke of York pub.

K Bar and Grill owner Charlotte Everitt said she believed the rating was given to them due to maintenance issues such as flooring, but did not want to comment further as she claims inspectors are expected to re-rate the premises as a four next week.

The one-star rating came after a visit May last year.

Ipswich Private Kindergarten manager Jacqui Mayes said safety officers have been round this week to re-inspect after finding issues with the paperwork.

She hopes the new rating will be higher.

“We are disappointed with the one star but were told it was due to food management,” she said.

“We’ve now improved the way we deal with it and are looking forward to getting a new rating soon.”

And the Grand Old Duke of York manager Debbie Blacker said the pub was not registered to serve food full time at the time of the inspection.

“We only do roasts on a Sunday and the food safety measures paperwork was not in place,” she said. They said the kitchens were okay and now they are fully open we’re hoping to get a better one next time.”

An IBC spokesman said: “When planning your special meal out, make sure you check the hygiene ratings online and choose a restaurant that takes food hygiene seriously. For local food businesses a good food hygiene rating is something to be proud of. It matters to customers so we are encouraging all businesses in Ipswich to display their rating.”

Take a look at our searchable table to see how your favourite restaurants compare.

The following food premises scored a one rating

Artizan, Silent Street

Asian & Afro Ent Ltd, Carr Street

Black Horse Inn, Black Horse Lane

Brothers Butchery Ltd, Brunswick Road

City Grill, Upper Orwell Street

Daily Fresh, Norwich Road

Fishers Butchers, Garrick Way

Golden Ship Inn, Cliff Road

Hussain Brothers, Nacton Road

Indian Palace, Upper Orwell Street

Ipswich Food Centre, Chevallier Street

Ipswich Private Kindergarten, Woodbridge Road

Jade Village, Cambridge Drive

JSK Supermarket, Spring Road

K Bar and Grill, St Nicholas Street

Kenny’s Cafe, Nacton Road

Mamma Mia, Clapgate Lane

Mr Soft, Private address

My Keralam South Indian Restaurant, St Helens Street

Norbridge Social Club, Norwich Road

Oriental Gourmet, Woodbridge Road

Petrogas Applegreen Heath, Woodbridge Road East

Pick N Pay, Queens Way

Poundworld, Tavern Street

Sands Refreshments, Bourne Bridge Link Road

SCFWA Lunch Club, The Manor Ballroom St Margarets Green

Suffolk Halal, Norwich Road

Sunrise Cafe, St Matthews Street

Sydney Mini Market, St Helens Street

The Grand Old Duke of York, Woodbridge Road

The Station Hotel, Burrell Road

(List as of January 18, 2017)