Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Revealed – the Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

16:15 19 January 2017

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Archant

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane is the only food outlet in Ipswich to receive zero stars out of five following a visit by food hygiene inspectors.

Comment

Data for the above table was taken from the FSA website on January 12.

There can be a delay between inspections taking place and ratings being posted on the FSA’s website. The information in the article, not the table, is correct as of January 18, 2017.

Some of the businesses named may have since closed or changed ownership. Others are yet to be inspected and a small number are considered “exempt”, such as those not generally considered to be food businesses.

K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas StreetK Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street

In total there are 1,031 establishments serving food in the town from schools and nurseries to pubs and restaurants and the majority – 732 – got the full five stars for cleanliness, hygiene and food management.

Inspectors visited The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane in December and gave it a zero rating – which means it needs to urgently improve.

The ranking suggests major improvements need to be made to the hygiene, cleanliness and management of food at the pub to meet guidelines set by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Ipswich Private Kindergarten.Ipswich Private Kindergarten.

Safety officers from Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) routinely visit all registered food businesses in the town, and results are published online as well as being displayed at the venues.

Ratings range from zero to five and while a zero rating, which means ‘urgent’ improvements are needed, can shut an outlet down, a one means major improvement is required.

Brewery Tap manager Mike Keen said the main concern was a vac pack machine which was used for both raw and cooked food.

He said: “We have now got rid of the machine. We’ve also overhauled the management procedures which did not meet their recommendations.

“We are being re-inspected soon and I think we should get a four, which is great news.”

A total of 31 Ipswich food outlets currently have a one-star rating, with 23 of those handed down in the last year.

K Bar and Grill in St Nicholas Street was handed a one-star after failing to meet hygiene, cleanliness and management criteria.

The popular bistro joins facilities such as Ipswich Private Kindergarten which received one star for management issues only, which can include paperwork, and the Grand Old Duke of York pub.

K Bar and Grill owner Charlotte Everitt said she believed the rating was given to them due to maintenance issues such as flooring, but did not want to comment further as she claims inspectors are expected to re-rate the premises as a four next week.

The one-star rating came after a visit May last year.

Ipswich Private Kindergarten manager Jacqui Mayes said safety officers have been round this week to re-inspect after finding issues with the paperwork.

She hopes the new rating will be higher.

“We are disappointed with the one star but were told it was due to food management,” she said.

“We’ve now improved the way we deal with it and are looking forward to getting a new rating soon.”

And the Grand Old Duke of York manager Debbie Blacker said the pub was not registered to serve food full time at the time of the inspection.

“We only do roasts on a Sunday and the food safety measures paperwork was not in place,” she said. They said the kitchens were okay and now they are fully open we’re hoping to get a better one next time.”

An IBC spokesman said: “When planning your special meal out, make sure you check the hygiene ratings online and choose a restaurant that takes food hygiene seriously. For local food businesses a good food hygiene rating is something to be proud of. It matters to customers so we are encouraging all businesses in Ipswich to display their rating.”

Take a look at our searchable table to see how your favourite restaurants compare.

The following food premises scored a one rating

Artizan, Silent Street

Asian & Afro Ent Ltd, Carr Street

Black Horse Inn, Black Horse Lane

Brothers Butchery Ltd, Brunswick Road

City Grill, Upper Orwell Street

Daily Fresh, Norwich Road

Fishers Butchers, Garrick Way

Golden Ship Inn, Cliff Road

Hussain Brothers, Nacton Road

Indian Palace, Upper Orwell Street

Ipswich Food Centre, Chevallier Street

Ipswich Private Kindergarten, Woodbridge Road

Jade Village, Cambridge Drive

JSK Supermarket, Spring Road

K Bar and Grill, St Nicholas Street

Kenny’s Cafe, Nacton Road

Mamma Mia, Clapgate Lane

Mr Soft, Private address

My Keralam South Indian Restaurant, St Helens Street

Norbridge Social Club, Norwich Road

Oriental Gourmet, Woodbridge Road

Petrogas Applegreen Heath, Woodbridge Road East

Pick N Pay, Queens Way

Poundworld, Tavern Street

Sands Refreshments, Bourne Bridge Link Road

SCFWA Lunch Club, The Manor Ballroom St Margarets Green

Suffolk Halal, Norwich Road

Sunrise Cafe, St Matthews Street

Sydney Mini Market, St Helens Street

The Grand Old Duke of York, Woodbridge Road

The Station Hotel, Burrell Road

(List as of January 18, 2017)

Keywords: Ipswich Borough Council Ipswich Borough York

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

When will Ed Sheeran tour in 2017? Singer-songwriter teases announcement of live dates

17:42 Edmund Crosthwaite
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran may soon be performing live on stage once more – hot on the heels of his latest album’s release.

Sun’s reflection in mirror causes devastating fire at home in Fifth Avenue, Chelmsford

17 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The fire was caused by the sun's reflection in a bedroom mirror. Picture: Richard Wisbey.

An Essex couple have been left homeless after their house caught fire as a result of the sun’s reflection in a mirror.

Bridget Muttock finally retiring from Depperhaugh nursing home at Hoxne at 80

18 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Bridget Muttock and manager Alison Fallowfield, seated, with some of the home’s other long serving staff.

Carer Bridget Muttock has some heartfelt advice for anyone contemplating retirement in their 60s – don’t do it.

Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

16:15 Emily Townsend
The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

A well-known hotel in the heart of Colchester has joined a range of other outlets in the town to be given just one star for food hygiene.

Bid to scrap Colchester bus lane over fears drivers are making ‘dangerous’ U-turns

17:44 Emily Townsend
Colchester GV: High Street/East Hill bus lane

Campaigners are launching a bid to scrap a bus lane which they claim is forcing drivers to make dangerous U-turns at the bottom of Colchester High Street.

Owner of fire-damaged George Inn in Wickham Market ‘happy to co-operate’ with community buy-out

17:19 Andrew Hirst
The George Inn, Wickham Market

The owner of a fire-damaged Suffolk pub has expressed his willingness to sell the historic building to a community group wishing to take it on.

New teams in Leiston and Southwold to regenerate their coastal communities

16:52 Richard Cornwell
A sunny day on the beach and promenade in Southwold - the town has been boosted by coastal communities status. Picture: James Bass

Two communities in Suffolk have been awarded special status as part of a national project to drive forward future economic growth and prosperity in coastal areas.

Most read

Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

I’m not bothered about The Jam reforming says Bruce Foxton

From The Jam, featuring Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings, head to Bury St Edmunds this month. Photo: Derek D'Souza

Updated: A12 reopens after three injured during serious A12 crash at Wangford, near Southwold

The A12 has been closed following an accident (Stock photo)

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Revealed – the Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Adam Webster is out for the season

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future next summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Walking, cycling or using public transport for daily commute could help tackle Ipswich’s traffic chaos

Dr Dan Poulter with business leaders at Brome.

Opinion: Drivers in Ipswich need to help reduce congestion now instead of waiting for Northern bypass

Traffic congestion in Ipswich is set to get worse unless we change our way of getting to work.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24