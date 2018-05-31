Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tattingstone mourns Rita Wood – community stalwart and support to her councillor husband

PUBLISHED: 12:23 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:23 23 August 2018

David and Rita Wood during his term as Babergh Council chairman in 2011. Picture; DAVID WOOD

David and Rita Wood during his term as Babergh Council chairman in 2011. Picture; DAVID WOOD

Archant

One of the best-known figures in the village of Tattingstone has died suddenly while celebrating her wedding anniversary with a short break in Amsterdam.

Rita Wood, 68, had been married to David – county councillor for the Peninsula division and a former chairman of Babergh Council – since 1971 and were in Amsterdam with friends when she died suddenly last Friday.

Mr Wood, who led the Liberal Democrats at the county until earlier this year, said his wife had had some symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease – but she had been generally fit and active.

He said: “We were away with friends in Amsterdam and she died suddenly. It was a terrible shock. We are still waiting for her to be repatriated.”

Mr Wood said his wife had been a huge support to him throughout his working life as a senior firefighter and during his political career once he retired.

He said: “She worked for Primedale Financial for more than 30 years – but always had time to do things in the village. She was one of those people who people relied on to get things done.

“She encouraged me to get involved in local politics and did all my secretarial work and made sure letters were written, that kind of thing. I could not have done this work without her.”

He said she was a strong support when he was chairman of Babergh Council in 2011 – and while he led the Liberal Democrat group at Endeavour House for many years.

Mrs Wood, nee Abbott, was born in Tattingstone and the couple lived in the village almost all their married life.

Mr Wood said: “He family were farmers in the village and have been here for many years. Tattingstone has always been home. She never wanted to live anywhere else.”

But the love of their home village did not stop the couple travelling the world. Their daughter lives in New Zealand with her family and Mr and Mrs Wood travel to see them for a month every year.

Mrs Wood also leaves a son and his family in this country.

Mr Wood said: “Our daughter was over here a few weeks ago. Looking back now, that was a very precious visit.”

Details of Mrs Wood’s funeral have not yet been arranged – but her husband is expecting many people will want to pay their respects.

Four ambulance trusts, including East of England, record waiting times of more than 24 hours

5 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Stock photos of ambulances. Photo: IAN BURT

A patient in the east of England waited more than 24 hours for an ambulance, it can be revealed.

New flights from Stansted to the US

16 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stop Stansted Expansion has filed an application for a judicial review over deciding expansion plans locally Picture: STANSTED

Primera Air’s latest long-haul route from London Stansted has taken to the skies with the launch of its new five flights a week service to Washington Dulles Airport.

Live: GCSE Results Day 2018: Live updates from east Suffolk schools and colleges

17 minutes ago Katy Sandalls, Amy Gibbons and Emily Townsend
Zander Simpson, Sydnee Nicholas and Billy Pearce celebrate their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of pupils across Suffolk are finding out their long-awaited GCSE results this morning.

Updated: Man arrested after burglars attack victim with boiling water and hammer

12:43 Katy Sandalls
Essex Police have made an arrest in connect with a violent burglary in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 25-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Colchester.

Murder investigation after man found dead in Colchester home

06:56 Jake Foxford
Police are still investigating at the scene. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are launching a murder investigation following the discovery of a dead man at a Colchester address.

Find out where you can see the Red Arrows today and tomorrow

11:19 Megan Aldous
The Red Arrows will be passing over some of East Anglia. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

With the Red Arrows heading to the Clacton Show several locations in East Anglia should be able to catch a glimpse of them.

Police still searching for man following serious assault in west Suffolk

4 minutes ago Michael Steward
Shillitoe Close in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are still searching for a man involved with a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend.

Most read

Live: GCSE Results Day 2018: Live updates from east Suffolk schools and colleges

Zander Simpson, Sydnee Nicholas and Billy Pearce celebrate their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Video: GCSE Results Day 2018: Find out how west Suffolk schools performed

Students celebrate their GCSE results at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Murder investigation after man found dead in Colchester home

Police are still investigating at the scene. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video: GCSE Results Day 2018: Latest news, pictures and video as Essex pupils find out their grades

Clacton County High School GCSE results day Picture: CLACTON HIGH SCHOOL

‘You need to show that you are not scared’ - Chalobah on step-up at Ipswich

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his first-ever senior goal for Town against Aston Villa on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24