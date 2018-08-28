Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Students deserve better’ - Parents and former staff criticise special school leadership

PUBLISHED: 18:30 29 October 2018

Matthew and Suzanne Staines with their daughter, Isabelle, who was injured twice in one week at school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matthew and Suzanne Staines with their daughter, Isabelle, who was injured twice in one week at school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Fresh concerns have been raised about a Suffolk special school after reports of vulnerable pupils suffering unexplained injuries.

Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for childrens services, education and skills Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHYGordon Jones, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for childrens services, education and skills Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Parents and former staff members have criticised the leadership of Riverwalk School in Bury St Edmunds following a recent story in this newspaper about safeguarding concerns.

The story featured comments from Matthew Staines, whose 15-year-old daughter Isabelle attends the school and suffered two accidents in a week, including a trip to A&E. Mr Staines criticised funding cuts which he said had affected staffing levels.

Since then, two former staff have contacted this newspaper to back Mr Staines’ comments.

Speaking anonymously, one said class sizes had grown “so much bigger” in recent years.

“There are some fantastic teachers and amazing teaching assistants at Riverwalk,” they said. “Unfortunately, in lots of cases, they don’t feel supported by the leadership team. They don’t feel their concerns are taken seriously and they’re not listened to. Many staff feel undervalued and put upon. Colleagues that I still speak to are unhappy even now. They do the best they can for the students in increasingly difficult circumstances.”

Another former staff member said they feared concerns were not being addressed.

“While I worked at the school we were consistently understaffed,” they said. “Communication was poor when I started and worse when I left. I am in agreement with Matthew Staines that underfunding plays a huge part in these concerns. The students deserve better as they are vulnerable children who have touched my heart in ways I have never thought possible.”

The school also responded to the story, with a letter to parents saying they were “saddened” by its claims, adding that staff were “very hardworking and caring”. It said the school took safeguarding “extremely seriously”.

One parent criticised the letter saying it would have been better to reassure parents that concerns would be taken seriously. The parent, who also asked to remain anonymous, said families were concerned staff were not communicating important information about pupils and allowing children to go home with unexplained bruises, or in a “very dirty” condition, They called for more teaching assistants, a school nurse on site and for parents’ concerns to be taken seriously.

‘We are aware of the concerns’

Suffolk County Council, which is responsible for the school, said it had been made aware of the concerns.

Councillor Gordon Jones, who is Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills said the safety and wellbeing of children at Riverwalk School “is a key priority for us”.

“We are aware of the concerns that have been raised and I have recently met with parents to understand their views,” Mr Jones said.

“We are providing specific support to individual families where this is needed, as well as taking wider action in the best interests of the children at the school.

“We have already begun a review of current practices with the headteacher and alongside this an independent safeguarding review is arranged to take place during this term.

“Parents will be invited to contribute to this.”

The latest Ofsted inspection, carried out in October 2016, found the school to be “good” in all areas.

Topic Tags:

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Video: Disney duo in Ipswich Regent Snow White Christmas pantomime

38 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Alireza Sarebani and Fatemeh Sarebani are playing two of the seven dwarfs at The Regent Christmas pantomime. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Two siblings who are playing dwarfs in The Regent’s Snow White and the seven dwarfs have previously appeared in Star Wars and Christopher Robin.

Suffolk’s stained glass rated top in the country by church tourism website

42 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
David Hamand is an expert on the stained glass inside Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Every few years, dozens of descendents of the 15th century Suffolk nobleman John Clopton travel from America to visit the county where their family made its name.

‘Students deserve better’ - Parents and former staff criticise special school leadership

18:30 Andrew Hirst
Matthew and Suzanne Staines with their daughter, Isabelle, who was injured twice in one week at school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fresh concerns have been raised about a Suffolk special school after reports of vulnerable pupils suffering unexplained injuries.

Mental health patient died while on leave from hospital, inquest hears

18:16 Adam Howlett
Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

A voluntary patient at a Suffolk mental health ward was found hanged just days after his first spell of unaccompanied leave, an inquest heard.

When do 2019’s bank holidays fall - and how can you use them best?

17:34 Judy Rimmer
The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team in the Grand Ring at the 2018 Suffolk Show. The Show is a highlight of the late May bank holiday week. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

As winter weather hits, it’s time to start planning your holidays for next year. Combine bank holidays with annual leave, and you could enjoy longer breaks from work!

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

16:13 Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24