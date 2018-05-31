Free outdoor swimming lessons to be held at beach

Free outdoor swimming sessions are to be held at Harwich beach Picture: RNLI Archant

Free swimming lessons are to be held on a beach to teach youngsters what to do if they get into trouble in the water.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organised by Swim England and the RNLI, the sessions for seven to 14-year-olds have been taking place at Dovercourt Beach in Harwich and will resume this week from Thursday, August 23 to Saturday, August 25.

Charlotte Francis, Swim Safe area coordinator for Harwich, said: “It’s the first time that Swim Safe has come to Harwich and the sessions have been proving very popular.

“It’s been great to see hundreds of young people embracing our safety messages and learning vital new skills.

“Children love swimming outdoors but swimming in the sea, rivers or lakes is very different to swimming in a pool, where most children learn.

“Swim Safe is a free, fun activity that teaches kids lifelong skills that will help them enjoy open water safely.”

Places are free to book at swimsafe.org.uk and children only need to bring their swim suit and a towel.