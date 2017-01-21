RNLI rescue capsized kayaker from Harwich harbour

RNLI (stock image) Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

A capsized kayaker was rescued from the water at the entrance of an Essex harbour.

Paged 1220 - ILB launched to capsized Kayaker at the harbour entrance pic.twitter.com/DEZH2Tb7KM — Harwich RNLI (@HarwichRNLI) January 21, 2017

Harwich RNLI was called out to help the person at around 12.20pm today.

The crew launched its inshore lifeboat to rescue the kayaker from the harbour entrance.

The RNLI said it was “quickly on the scene” and recovered the individual from the water.

They were taken back to the lifeboat station, where their condition was described as “fit and well”.

Blankets were provided to help them warm up.