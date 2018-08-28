Road closures to be aware of this week in Suffolk and north Essex

Take a look at the planned road works in Suffolk and Essex this week (stock picture) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Make sure your plan your journeys around the road works being carried out by Highways England.

A11 Fiveways roundabout Midlenhall

Work on the roundabout has begun and is due to be completed mid-November the work consists of installing road signs, traffic lights, traffic sensing loops, hard standings for mobile speed enforcement and re-lining the roundabout. From Monday October 22 for five weeknights between 8pm and 6am the A11 southbound from Elveden to Barton Mills will be closed. A clearly signed diversion from Thetford will be in place via London Road, Elveden Road, A134 and A14 before re-joining the A11/A14 at A11 junction 38.

A11 Red Lodge Bypass

On Tuesday October 23 between 9pm and 6am work will be conducted to improve road user safety by renewing road markings. Road users will be diverted via the A134.

A12 and A120, Essex

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week. The work will be carried out between 8pm to 6am on weeknights. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A12 junction 28 to 27, Colchester

Refurbishment on Motts Bridge continues this week to maintain road user safety. One lane of the junction 27 exit slip road will remain closed 24 hours a day.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.