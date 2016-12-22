Road blocked in Halesworth after telegraph pole is damaged in collision
22:20 22 December 2016
Archant
A road has been closed in Halesworth after a telegraph pole was damaged in a single vehicle collision .
Police were called to the scene in Holton Road at around 3.25pm this afternoon.
A fire crews from Halesworth, Bungay and Lowestoft South were also sent to help get the driver out of the vehicle.
They were safety freed at 4.15pm.
A police spokeswoman said a crew from UK Power Networks were also sent as a telegraph pole was damaged in the collision.
She said the road would be closed while repair work took place.