Road blocked in Halesworth after telegraph pole is damaged in collision

22:20 22 December 2016

A road has been closed in Halesworth after a telegraph pole was damaged in a single vehicle collision .

Police were called to the scene in Holton Road at around 3.25pm this afternoon.

A fire crews from Halesworth, Bungay and Lowestoft South were also sent to help get the driver out of the vehicle.

They were safety freed at 4.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said a crew from UK Power Networks were also sent as a telegraph pole was damaged in the collision.

She said the road would be closed while repair work took place.

  • Unless I am mistaken a 'telegraph pole' carries telephone cables NOT electricity cables! Seeing as UKPN have been called out your article should refer to an 'electricity' pole.

    TREBOR60

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

