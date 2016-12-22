Road blocked in Halesworth after telegraph pole is damaged in collision

A road has been closed in Halesworth after a telegraph pole was damaged in a single vehicle collision .

Police were called to the scene in Holton Road at around 3.25pm this afternoon.

A fire crews from Halesworth, Bungay and Lowestoft South were also sent to help get the driver out of the vehicle.

They were safety freed at 4.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said a crew from UK Power Networks were also sent as a telegraph pole was damaged in the collision.

She said the road would be closed while repair work took place.