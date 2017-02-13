Road closed after two vehicle crash near Badwell Ash

Road closed (stock image) Archant

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash just outside Badwell Ash near Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called today at around 8.10am to the collision on Elmswell Road, close to All Saints Church and the junction of Ashfield Hill.

Although there don’t appear to be an injuries, the road has been closed to traffic.

A police spokeswoman said the collision involved a Ford van and a Saab 9-3 Vector.

She said: “There is damage to the cars but there is not suggestion of any injuries, an ambulance has not be called.

“However, it appears the road has been blocked so may cause some disruption to traffic in the area as a result.”

Motorists heading to Bury St Edmunds are already set for traffic delays as the Westley Bridge at Newmarket Road, a key route in and out of the town, will be closed for up to eight weeks for major repair works.

The closure starts today and is expected to continue until Friday, April 7.

Two-way traffic over the bridge will not resume for a further three weeks.