Road closure in Wangford after crane overturns

Wangford Crane Incident 18/01/17. Photo by Billy Cooper Billy Cooper

A road in the village of Wangford has been temporarily closed after a crane overturned causing damage to the road surface.

Contractors at the site of a Crane crash on Hill road near Wangford. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Contractors at the site of a Crane crash on Hill road near Wangford. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Police were called at 8am this morning to reports of a crane in a ditch on Hill Road, Wangford.

A police spokesman said: “It has caused a bit of an issue, with structural engineers there to inspect the road and Highways are dealing with the incident.

“The crane needs to be recovered and the road has been closed, with diversions in place. It may be some time before the crane is recovered.”

It is understood that the crane is completely on its side, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Map of Hill Road, Waveney (Wangford) diversion - Jan 2017. Photo: Google and Suffolk County Council Map of Hill Road, Waveney (Wangford) diversion - Jan 2017. Photo: Google and Suffolk County Council

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said an emergency road closure had been put in place in Hill Road.

Alternative routes for motorists to use are either the A12 or B1126 roads.

The road is expected to remain closed until January 23 when repair work is expected to be completed.