Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Road closure in Wangford after crane overturns

11:47 18 January 2017

Wangford Crane Incident 18/01/17. Photo by Billy Cooper

Wangford Crane Incident 18/01/17. Photo by Billy Cooper

Billy Cooper

A road in the village of Wangford has been temporarily closed after a crane overturned causing damage to the road surface.

Comment
Contractors at the site of a Crane crash on Hill road near Wangford. PHOTO: Nick ButcherContractors at the site of a Crane crash on Hill road near Wangford. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Police were called at 8am this morning to reports of a crane in a ditch on Hill Road, Wangford.

A police spokesman said: “It has caused a bit of an issue, with structural engineers there to inspect the road and Highways are dealing with the incident.

“The crane needs to be recovered and the road has been closed, with diversions in place. It may be some time before the crane is recovered.”

It is understood that the crane is completely on its side, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Map of Hill Road, Waveney (Wangford) diversion - Jan 2017. Photo: Google and Suffolk County CouncilMap of Hill Road, Waveney (Wangford) diversion - Jan 2017. Photo: Google and Suffolk County Council

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said an emergency road closure had been put in place in Hill Road.

Alternative routes for motorists to use are either the A12 or B1126 roads.

The road is expected to remain closed until January 23 when repair work is expected to be completed.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council A12 Suffolk County

‘We Love Bury St Edmunds’ Facebook group celebrates a year of success

Yesterday, 20:29
The We Love Bury St Edmunds supporters photo bomb the statue of St Edmund celebrating over a year since the group was born - founder James Sheen

Andy Abbott reports on how Facebook group “We Love Bury St Edmunds” has brought thousands of people together from across the globe.

Updated: Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

Yesterday, 18:02 Ben Mitchell
Ex Royal Air Force Serviceman Richard Philpotts, of Stowmarket, Suffolk was sentenced on 16 January 2017 to three years’ imprisonment following conviction in relation to a single victim of one offence of indecent assault on a child below the age of 14, committed between 1986 and 1987.

A former RAF corporal and scout master has been jailed at a court martial for three years for the sexual abuse of a boy scout more than 30 years ago in Germany.

People must take heed of flood warnings, Prime Minister says after Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was put on high alert

Yesterday, 17:53 Annabelle Dickson
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2017. See PA story POLITICS PMQs May. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

People must take flood warnings seriously, the Prime Minister has said after the region was put on high alert over a tidal surge last week.

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

Yesterday, 17:51 Michael Steward
A120 at Marks Tey

A potential new dualled A120 route between Braintree and Marks Tey will cost between £475million and £825m, it was announced yesterday.

Halesworth rail crossing could still be closed – unless it is used safely

Yesterday, 17:24 Richard Cornwell
Campaigner Jill Reece on the barrow crossing at Halesworth Station.

Work will be carried out next week to install gates at a station crossing on the east Suffolk rail line after campaigners fought off moves to close it.

Suffolk firefighters rise to medical 999 challenges

Yesterday, 17:13 Emma Brennan
The launch of the trial at Sudbury fire station

Lives have been saved as a result of a pilot scheme which has seen cardiac arrest emergencies in parts of the county dealt with by firefighters.

Now you see it, now you don’t – Balkerne Bridge removed in Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00
Before and after shots of the Balkerne Bridge in Colchester

An iconic bridge in Colchester has been removed temporarily while Essex County Council work to widen it.

Most read

I’m not bothered about The Jam reforming says Bruce Foxton

From The Jam, featuring Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings, head to Bury St Edmunds this month. Photo: Derek D'Souza

Updated: Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

Ex Royal Air Force Serviceman Richard Philpotts, of Stowmarket, Suffolk was sentenced on 16 January 2017 to three years’ imprisonment following conviction in relation to a single victim of one offence of indecent assault on a child below the age of 14, committed between 1986 and 1987.

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Video: Shots fired in attempted robbery at Tesco supermarket in Clacton as suspects escape empty-handed

Tesco at Clacton - the scene of an armed raid

‘Get over it’ says Corrie’s mum after ‘vile’ haters unearth niche dating site link

Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Pigeon Point, Tobago

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

A120 at Marks Tey

East Anglian fruit and veg growers urged the government to act now to stop migrants leaving the UK post-Brexit

Migrant workers are employed within many sectors across the East of England - pictured are migrant workers employed in the rural/farming sector. MMP Cambridge (Masons)

Theresa May congratulates Lincoln City after humbling of Ipswich Town

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

Singer-songwriter Tilly Moses from Bury St Edmunds crowdfunding to release debut album

Tilly Moses in the GingerDog Records studio.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24