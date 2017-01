Roads in Braintree and Manningtree blocked after crashes

Archant

Police in Essex are dealing with two crashes this evening.

Officers advised motorists to avoid Cressing Road, Braintree, following an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

The road is partially blocked at the Warren Road junction.

Meanwhile, the B1352 High Street in Manningtree is blocked between the Stour Street junction and The Green junction because of an accident.