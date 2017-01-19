Roads minister backs A120 improvements in Essex

John Hayes, roads minister, presented with a petition from businesses calling for improvements to the A120 by George Kieffer, chairman of the Haven Gateway. Photo: James Fletcher Photography Archant

The minister for roads has pledged to be a “champion” for improvements to the A120.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Hayes made the commitment during his keynote speech at a Parliamentary reception held on Wednesday night, organised by the Haven Gateway which is running the A120 campaign.

Mr Hayes said: “You’re in an extremely strong position for this road to be included in the road investment strategy as we move forward.

“I commit I will not only listen to the case you have made, but to be your champion.

“It is clear to me the support across the county and beyond is profound, impressive and meaningful, and I think it is going to work.”

Roads minister John Hayes speaking at the A120 Campaign Parliamentary reception. Photo: James Fletcher Photography Roads minister John Hayes speaking at the A120 Campaign Parliamentary reception. Photo: James Fletcher Photography

Although stopping short of confirming the scheme will be included in the government’s next roads programme, from 2020-2025, it is a positive sign and one welcomed by people pushing for the road to be dualled from Braintree to Colchester.

Among the speakers were Colchester MP Will Quince, who hosted the event, deputy leader of Essex County Council Kevin Bentley, and Stansted Airport chief executive Andrew Cowan, who all spoke of the importance of the route to Suffolk, Essex and the wider region.

At the reception George Kieffer, chairman of the Haven Gateway, presented the minister with a petition of more than 530 signatures from businesses calling for improvements to the A120.

Essex County Council, which is leading on feasibility work for the project, launched this week a public consultation on five route options – only one of which uses part of the existing A120.

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council; John Hayes, roads minister; Will Quince, Colchester MP; and George Kieffer, Haven Gateway chairman. Photo: James Fletcher Photography Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council; John Hayes, roads minister; Will Quince, Colchester MP; and George Kieffer, Haven Gateway chairman. Photo: James Fletcher Photography

Three join the A12 at Easthorpe while two connect between Kelvedon and Rivenhall, and all of them involve a new exit from the Braintree bypass.

They would cost between £475million and £825m to build, it is estimated.

The East Anglian Daily Times is running a Dual the A120 campaign pushing for improvements to the road, though we do not support any particular route.

Braintree MP James Cleverly said: “We have until this point been very fortunate in having a united voice to government.

Shortlist of five routes for new A120 between Braintree and Colchester, with their estimated costs. Graphic: Archant Graphics Unit Shortlist of five routes for new A120 between Braintree and Colchester, with their estimated costs. Graphic: Archant Graphics Unit

“At some point in the not to distant future the various routes will become a single option. When that happens we cannot afford to fall apart.

“The facts are on our side, there are so many powerful arguments to support what we are trying to achieve, but this will not be successful unless we continue to speak with a single and co-ordinated voice to government.”

A number of other MPs, including Sir Alan Haselhurst, Bernard Jenkin and James Cartlidge were also at the event.