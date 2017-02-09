Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Roads minister John Hayes to see dangers of A12 near Suffolk/Essex border

11:22 09 February 2017

The A12 near East Bergholt is a notorious accident blackspot.

The A12 near East Bergholt is a notorious accident blackspot.

Roads minister John Hayes has accepted an invitation to visit one of the most notorious accident blackspots in the region to see what needs to be done to make it safer.

Comment
Transport Minister John Hayes with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge.Transport Minister John Hayes with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has invited Mr Hayes – who is responsible for Highways England which manages the trunk road network – to see the A12 between Capel St Mary and Stratford St Mary including the stretch between East Bergholt and Dedham.

Highways England has recently begun a consultation on plans to build a three-lane dual carriageway from Chelmsford to Colchester.

But Mr Cartlidge is anxious to ensure the Suffolk stretch of the road is not ignored – especially the junctions at East Bergholt which have seen many accidents over the years.

He met Mr Hayes at the House of Commons, and the minister has agreed to visit the road to see why improvements are so badly needed.

Mr Cartlidge said: “I am delighted that the Minister has agreed to come and see the safety issues from the roadside in the weeks ahead.

“I believe that the junctions at East Bergholt, Holton St Mary (‘Four Sisters’) and Higham raise profound safety concerns and are understandably notorious with my constituents.

“The slip roads are very short and join on to sharp bends, giving poor visibility, a tight joining angle and – as I have witnessed several times – the inevitable effect of cars in the slow lane having to move into the fast lane at the last minute.

“Many constituents have raised the matter as a major area of concern so I am pleased that I will be able to make a case for the necessary structural improvements in person and on site.”

The visit is expected to be arranged over the next few weeks and Mr Cartlidge hopes this will result in a decision by Highways England to straighten the road between Capel St Mary and Stratford St Mary.

He accepts it is unlikely that Highways England will agree to build three-lane carriageways all the way from Colchester to the A14 at Copdock Mill at this stage – but said road safety improvements were vital, especially if more traffic used the A12 after the Essex improvements that are expected to be completed early in the 2020s.

Keywords: James Cartlidge House of Commons United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

35 minutes ago Matt Reason
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The A12 remained closed in the southbound direction today after a lorry crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

73-year-old man bailed for the fifth time in Rattlesden murder investigation

49 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Birds Green, Rattlesden.

A 73-year-old man arrested following the sudden death of Beryl Mary Taylor in Rattlesden last July has been bailed again for the fifth time by detectives.

Updated: Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

53 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Major delays were experienced by rush-hour motorists on the A12 yesterday after a serious lorry crash.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

13:33 Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

13:14 Matt Reason

The Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, was ram raided last night – becoming the seventh shop to be targeted in two days.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

13:02 Matt Reason
Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

The incidents include two lorries both managing to get stuck in the central reservation near Copdock while allowing emergency vehicles to pass.

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

50 minutes ago Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Most read

Updated: Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Updated: Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

‘No limits’ to what Tom Lawrence can achieve, says Emyr Huws

Tom Lawrence has scored 10 goals in 26 games for Ipswich Town. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road

Opposition focus: Villa’s form, business and team news ahead of Town’s trip to Villa Park

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce

Video: Opening of Primark in Colchester ‘boost’ for the town

Preview tour of the new Primark Store in Colchester Lion Walk on Wednesday before the opening on Thursday morning. Paul Rice and Kim Grantham preparing the shop. Photo: Seana Hughes
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24