Roads minister John Hayes to see dangers of A12 near Suffolk/Essex border

The A12 near East Bergholt is a notorious accident blackspot.

Roads minister John Hayes has accepted an invitation to visit one of the most notorious accident blackspots in the region to see what needs to be done to make it safer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Transport Minister John Hayes with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge. Transport Minister John Hayes with South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has invited Mr Hayes – who is responsible for Highways England which manages the trunk road network – to see the A12 between Capel St Mary and Stratford St Mary including the stretch between East Bergholt and Dedham.

Highways England has recently begun a consultation on plans to build a three-lane dual carriageway from Chelmsford to Colchester.

But Mr Cartlidge is anxious to ensure the Suffolk stretch of the road is not ignored – especially the junctions at East Bergholt which have seen many accidents over the years.

He met Mr Hayes at the House of Commons, and the minister has agreed to visit the road to see why improvements are so badly needed.

Mr Cartlidge said: “I am delighted that the Minister has agreed to come and see the safety issues from the roadside in the weeks ahead.

“I believe that the junctions at East Bergholt, Holton St Mary (‘Four Sisters’) and Higham raise profound safety concerns and are understandably notorious with my constituents.

“The slip roads are very short and join on to sharp bends, giving poor visibility, a tight joining angle and – as I have witnessed several times – the inevitable effect of cars in the slow lane having to move into the fast lane at the last minute.

“Many constituents have raised the matter as a major area of concern so I am pleased that I will be able to make a case for the necessary structural improvements in person and on site.”

The visit is expected to be arranged over the next few weeks and Mr Cartlidge hopes this will result in a decision by Highways England to straighten the road between Capel St Mary and Stratford St Mary.

He accepts it is unlikely that Highways England will agree to build three-lane carriageways all the way from Colchester to the A14 at Copdock Mill at this stage – but said road safety improvements were vital, especially if more traffic used the A12 after the Essex improvements that are expected to be completed early in the 2020s.