Roadworks around former hospital site in Colchester to start on Monday

Severalls Hospital Archant

Road improvement works around the former Severalls Hospital site in north Colchester are set to start on Monday.

The improvements, to support new housing on the site, are being funded and carried out by a three-housing developer consortium of Bellway Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Bloor Homes, after planning conditions were agreed by Colchester Borough Council.

Improvements will include:

- A new junction with right turn lane into the housing development off the Northern Approach (A143).

- Widening the existing footway on the north and south side of the Northern Approach Road (A134) to a 3 metre wide footway/cycleway.

- Installation of a toucan crossing on the Northern Approach Road (A134) to the east of its junction with Boxted Road.

- A new junction at the former Severalls Hospital entrance in Boxted Road.

- Changes to the existing junction off Mill Road that serves the NHS Therapy Centre.

No road closures are planned as part of the improvements, which are expected to finish by the end of May.