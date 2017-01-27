Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Roadworks around former hospital site in Colchester to start on Monday

11:48 27 January 2017

Severalls Hospital

Severalls Hospital

Archant

Road improvement works around the former Severalls Hospital site in north Colchester are set to start on Monday.

Comment

The improvements, to support new housing on the site, are being funded and carried out by a three-housing developer consortium of Bellway Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Bloor Homes, after planning conditions were agreed by Colchester Borough Council.

Improvements will include:

- A new junction with right turn lane into the housing development off the Northern Approach (A143).

- Widening the existing footway on the north and south side of the Northern Approach Road (A134) to a 3 metre wide footway/cycleway.

- Installation of a toucan crossing on the Northern Approach Road (A134) to the east of its junction with Boxted Road.

- A new junction at the former Severalls Hospital entrance in Boxted Road.

- Changes to the existing junction off Mill Road that serves the NHS Therapy Centre.

No road closures are planned as part of the improvements, which are expected to finish by the end of May.

Keywords: Colchester Borough Council Colchester Borough

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

32 minutes ago Matt Stott
The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

A “brave” neighbour desperately tried to rescue a woman who died after a bungalow fire in Ipswich last night.

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

11:29 Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A serial disqualified driver has been jailed for 10 weeks after police caught him behind the wheel again when banned.

Suffolk mum saved baby’s life after she stopped breathing in car seat

11:20 Emily Townsend
Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

“I was driving and looked at Myla in the mirror. She had stopped breathing in her car seat – so I pulled over and gave her three minutes of CPR.”

3D printing technology helps student Elliott Roberts, from Mildenhall, find his way

23 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
From left: National Star students Kristian Harrison, Elliott Roberts, and Steve Martin with the 3D map they have created

Friends of a visually-impaired student from Mildenhall have used innovative 3D printing technology to help him get around college.

Suffolk MP puts forward new law to show huge sums of tax we pay at the petrol pumps

11:29 Annabelle Dickson
Shell logos on petrol pumps at a petrol station in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

One of Suffolk’s MPs will try to make it compulsory for fuel bills to set out how much of what we fork out at the pump goes to the Treasury.

Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

26 minutes ago Jason Noble
Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk

Inspire Suffolk has secured funding of £2,898 from Ipswich Borough Council to overhaul its classroom for youngsters who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs).

Roadworks around former hospital site in Colchester to start on Monday

58 minutes ago Michael Steward
Severalls Hospital

Road improvement works around the former Severalls Hospital site in north Colchester are set to start on Monday.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Tougher games bring out the best in my teams, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

It's backs-to-the-wall time for Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24