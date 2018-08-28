Sunshine and Showers

Clean-up bill for Ipswich man who used fruit machine as urinal

PUBLISHED: 17:28 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:28 29 October 2018

Palace Amusements in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich Picture: MATT STOTT

Archant

An Ipswich man has been fined and ordered to pay for cleaning a fruit machine he used as a toilet.

Robert Comerford was caught urinating at the foot of a fruit machine at Palace Amusements, in Upper Brook Street, at about 12.40am on October 12.

The 54-year-old, of Stone Lodge Lane West, admitted criminal damage at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

When challenged and asked to leave by a member of staff, Comerford raised a hand and took no notice, according to prosecutor Tess Mann.

Comerford, who was last before the court for drink-driving in June, could not recall committing his latest offence but expressed remorse when asked if he had anything to say.

“I’d like to apologise for wasting the court’s time,” he told magistrates.

“I had a blackout and don’t remember doing it.”

Comerford was fined £80, and ordered to pay £200 in compensation and £85 costs.

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

16:13 Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

11:15 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Services on Greater Anglia trains are delayed after an elderly man died when struck by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Fears ‘horrendous’ mountain of human waste could return following removal of bins

15:53 James Carr
The large orange smart bins in the Beccles lay-by on the A146 have been removed. Picture: Nick Butcher

An infamous litter hotspot could once again be overflowing with bags of human waste following the removal of much-needed smart bins, volunteers are warning.

Video: See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

15:06 Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Famous BBC TV racing presenter and former jockey Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Burglars steal bikes worth thousands from Suffolk village

14:48 Amy Gibbons
The burglary took place on Hilly Close in the small village of Sapiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves forced their way into barns and stole several valuable bicycles from a property in Sapiston.

Crash into pub landmark ‘sounded like bomb had gone off’, court told

14:20 Tom Potter
Tamer Acar admitted driving away from the scene Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

A truck driver has admitted failing to stop at the scene of destruction he caused to a Grade I listed Suffolk landmark.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

