Clean-up bill for Ipswich man who used fruit machine as urinal

Palace Amusements in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich Picture: MATT STOTT Archant

An Ipswich man has been fined and ordered to pay for cleaning a fruit machine he used as a toilet.

Robert Comerford was caught urinating at the foot of a fruit machine at Palace Amusements, in Upper Brook Street, at about 12.40am on October 12.

The 54-year-old, of Stone Lodge Lane West, admitted criminal damage at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

When challenged and asked to leave by a member of staff, Comerford raised a hand and took no notice, according to prosecutor Tess Mann.

Comerford, who was last before the court for drink-driving in June, could not recall committing his latest offence but expressed remorse when asked if he had anything to say.

“I’d like to apologise for wasting the court’s time,” he told magistrates.

“I had a blackout and don’t remember doing it.”

Comerford was fined £80, and ordered to pay £200 in compensation and £85 costs.