‘Forever young’ Flo receives a card from Rod Stewart as she hits 100

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 October 2018

Graham Lucas with his mum Flo, who has just turned 100 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Graham Lucas with his mum Flo, who has just turned 100 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Born days before the end of the First World War, Flo Lucas certainly wears it well.

Flo Lucas has celebrated her 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFlo Lucas has celebrated her 100th birthday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

So it was apt that she got a card from legendary rocker Rod Stewart to mark her 100th birthday.

Flo has lived in Suffolk all her life and was born in Coddenham on October 25, 1918.

To mark her 100th birthday a party was held with a special cake, balloons and banners put up to mark the occasion.

But the most special decoration of all, however, was the birthday card signed by the rock legend famous for songs like You Wear It Well, Forever Young and Maggie May.

Ipswich Mayor Jane Riley joined Flo on her big day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIpswich Mayor Jane Riley joined Flo on her big day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The card was organised by members of staff at Hazeldell Residential Home in Ipswich where Flo now lives.

Staff got in touch with the singer’s management team saying that they believed they had got the singer’s oldest fan living at their home.

In return the rock star, who will be playing at Portman Road next year, sent Flo a special signed birthday card.

Asked what she liked about the legendary singer Flo said: “I used to like his hair.”

Flo herself knows a great deal about good looking locks having modelled for local hairdressers in Ipswich as a youngster.

Her pristine style was something that she kept in mind for the rest of her life.

Her son Graham’s partner Velina Walden said: “Her hair has always been immaculate.”

Flo has spent most of her life living in Ipswich having grown up in Nansen Road with her five sisters and three brothers.

Of the siblings now only Flo and her younger sister Thelma, 78, remain.

Thelma lives with her family in Missouri, USA, but still had time to send her best wishes to her centenarian sister.

In a card remarking on her sister’s age, Thelma wrote: “if you can do it so can I!”

Flo worked in a number of other different roles across Ipswich including making underwear at William Pretty & Son before later working as a cleaner at Northgate Grammar School where she remained until she was 68.

Flo and her husband George were married for over 50 years and had two children Graham and Gillian. George died in 1993 at the age of 79.

As part of her 100th birthday celebrations, Flo also received a message from the Queen and a special visit from Ipswich mayor Jane Riley who brought Flo flowers and came to wish her well for the day.

