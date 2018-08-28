Heavy Rain

Serial rogue trader from Ipswich sentenced to nine months imprisonment

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 October 2018

Ipswich Crown Court where serial rogue trader Paul English was given a nine-month prison sentence. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court where serial rogue trader Paul English was given a nine-month prison sentence. Picture: ARCHANT

A rogue trader from Ipswich, described as a serial offender, who carried out poor block paving and landscaping work, is starting a nine-month prison sentence.

Paul English (previously Bagley) of Thackeray Road, Ipswich appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, October 29, and pleaded guilty to fraud and consumer protection offences in relation to work he carried out in Ipswich and Clacton. Mr English had most recently been trading under the name New Look Landscapes of Ipswich.

Suffolk Trading Standards, who prosecuted English, initially received a complaint from a homeowner regarding the poor quality and excessive time taken by him to carry out block paving and landscaping work at their property. Investigations also brought to light other similar complaints in Essex.

Tony Doorly, Suffolk Trading Standards officer, said: “In addition to the sub-standard work carried out by Mr English, his contracts also failed to comply with legal requirements to give consumers a 14-day cancellation period prior to work starting.

“Earlier this year, Suffolk Trading Standards also obtained an indefinite Enforcement Order under the Enterprise Act against Mr English. This sets out the way in which Mr English must trade, in order to comply with legislation, and should prevent him from committing similar offences in the future.”

Trading Standards will monitor any future complaints and take immediate action if any breaches of the Enforcement Order are identified. These could result in Mr English being found in contempt of court, and a potential prison sentence.

Councillor Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Public Protection, said: “The action taken by Suffolk Trading Standards sends out a clear message that they will use all the tools in their armoury to ensure that rogue traders like Paul English are prevented from deceiving and cheating homeowners.

“If you are looking for a reputable trader to carry out work on your property, I urge you to ask friends and family for recommendations and take time to consider your options.”

If you need advice or wish to report an individual or company to Trading Standards, you can do so by calling Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

