Lowestoft racket sports ace has the golden touch at world championships

PUBLISHED: 12:31 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:31 02 November 2018

Racket sports player Ross Wilson, from Carlton Colville, won a gold medal at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich. Picture: Andy Wilson

Racket sports player Ross Wilson, from Carlton Colville, won a gold medal at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich. Picture: Andy Wilson

Archant

A young racket sports player saw off some of the globe’s best talents to claim gold at his first ever world championships.

Racketlon sees competitors take part in a sequence of tennis, badminton, squash and table tennis. Picture: Andy WilsonRacketlon sees competitors take part in a sequence of tennis, badminton, squash and table tennis. Picture: Andy Wilson

Ross Wilson, from Carlton Colville, plays a sport called Racketlon which sees competitors play tennis, badminton, squash and table tennis in sequence. The player with the most points at the end of all four matches is victorious.

Having been selected for Team GB’s U16s first team, Ross jetted off to Zurich for his first taste of competing on the world stage.

With his parents supporting him from the sidelines, the 16-year-old and his partner Luke Griffiths conquered opposition from nations including Germany and Hungary to take gold in the team competition.

“Ross did incredibly well and had a great time,” said Andy Wilson, Ross’ father. “It was a tremendous experience for him and a great few days for the GB squad.

Ross competed in the team discipline at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich alongside Luke Griffiths Picture: Andy WilsonRoss competed in the team discipline at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich alongside Luke Griffiths Picture: Andy Wilson

“He formed plenty of friendships along the way and it was great to see him mix with people from both his own country and abroad. Everyone is obviously very competitive, but Racketlon has a great community - better than I’ve known in any other sport.”

With Ross still on cloud nine from his earlier triumph, he also took part in the singles competition and defied his modest seeding to reach the last four.

In the semi-final he faced his medal-winning partner, and it was Luke who demonstrated his strength to come out on top and ultimately claim his second title.

Ross, who attends Lowestoft Sixth Form and is now looking to advance his LTA tennis coaching, ended up in fourth place overall, capping off an impressive showing for the tournament.

Racket sports player Ross Wilson, from Carlton Colville, won a gold medal at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich. Picture: Andy WilsonRacket sports player Ross Wilson, from Carlton Colville, won a gold medal at the Racketlon World Championships in Zurich. Picture: Andy Wilson

“Ross wasn’t seeded to do well in the singles but, in reality, we hoped he would make the last four,” added Mr Wilson. “He was disappointed he didn’t make the final but there’s absolutely no shame at all in losing to Luke, who deservedly won the event.”

Since returning from Switzerland, Ross won all four available titles at the Southwold Tennis Club Championships, before finishing fifth in the men’s B category at a World Racketlon tour event in Malta.

Ross and his family would like to thank the Ron Harrod Foundation Trust for their generous sponsorship, as well as his coaches for their ongoing support.

