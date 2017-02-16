Royal Hospital School in Holbrook to hold nationally-recognised indoor climbing education
16:40 16 February 2017
Archant
The Royal Hospital School in Holbrook has been awarded the chance to deliver a top climbing scheme.
The National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme (NICAS) develops students’ climbing skills into a nationally-recognised qualification.
GCSE, A-level and BTEC students can also use the scheme to count towards their qualifications.
The awarding of the scheme comes after a £1.2million sports project at the school which includes a brand new climbing wall.
So far, 27 students aged 11-18 have signed up.
Paddy Ryan, NICAS awards director, said the scheme would develop good practice for the students.
He added: “The real benefits of climbing go way beyond the physical development of young people. Climbing teaches a whole range of valuable life skills including: responsibility, trust, supporting others, understanding risk, perseverance and recognising and coping with anxiety.”
Martin Chester, executive officer of the Association of British Climbing Walls, said: “I’m delighted that the Royal Hospital School will be delivering the NICAS Scheme.
“The scheme is designed for everyone, from complete novices to experienced indoor climbers.”