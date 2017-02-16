Partly Cloudy

Royal Hospital School in Holbrook to hold nationally-recognised indoor climbing education

16:40 16 February 2017

Royal Hospital School in Holbrook can deliver the National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme (NICAS)

Royal Hospital School in Holbrook can deliver the National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme (NICAS)

Archant

The Royal Hospital School in Holbrook has been awarded the chance to deliver a top climbing scheme.

The National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme (NICAS) develops students’ climbing skills into a nationally-recognised qualification.

GCSE, A-level and BTEC students can also use the scheme to count towards their qualifications.

The awarding of the scheme comes after a £1.2million sports project at the school which includes a brand new climbing wall.

So far, 27 students aged 11-18 have signed up.

Paddy Ryan, NICAS awards director, said the scheme would develop good practice for the students.

He added: “The real benefits of climbing go way beyond the physical development of young people. Climbing teaches a whole range of valuable life skills including: responsibility, trust, supporting others, understanding risk, perseverance and recognising and coping with anxiety.”

Martin Chester, executive officer of the Association of British Climbing Walls, said: “I’m delighted that the Royal Hospital School will be delivering the NICAS Scheme.

“The scheme is designed for everyone, from complete novices to experienced indoor climbers.”

