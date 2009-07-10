Sunny

Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95

23:06 26 December 2016

File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Archant

The Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died at the age of 95, her family has reported.

BBC One's The Royle Family, clockwise from bottom Jim (Ricky Tomlinson), Barbara (Sue Johnston), Anthony (Ralph Little), Denise (Caroline Aherne), Dave (Craig Cash) and Nana (Liz Smith) who has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Matt Squires/BBC/PA WireBBC One's The Royle Family, clockwise from bottom Jim (Ricky Tomlinson), Barbara (Sue Johnston), Anthony (Ralph Little), Denise (Caroline Aherne), Dave (Craig Cash) and Nana (Liz Smith) who has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Matt Squires/BBC/PA Wire

The actress, who played the ailing Nana in The Royle Family and Mrs Cropley in the Vicar of Dibley died on Christmas Eve.

Her death comes in the same year her as her Royle Family co-star Caroline Aherne, who died from lung cancer.

A statement from the spokeswoman on Monday night said: “The BAFTA award-winning actress Liz Smith has died, on Christmas Eve, at the age of 95, her family has announced.”

