Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95
23:06 26 December 2016
Archant
The Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died at the age of 95, her family has reported.
The actress, who played the ailing Nana in The Royle Family and Mrs Cropley in the Vicar of Dibley died on Christmas Eve.
Her death comes in the same year her as her Royle Family co-star Caroline Aherne, who died from lung cancer.
A statement from the spokeswoman on Monday night said: “The BAFTA award-winning actress Liz Smith has died, on Christmas Eve, at the age of 95, her family has announced.”