RSPB hail this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch a huge success

A great tit on the feeder. Picture: Andrew Mutimer Archant

The RSPB is urging everyone who took part in the weekend’s Big Garden Birdwatch to submit their bird sightings to help paint a picture of garden wildlife across the UK.

The public were asked to count and document the birds they spot in their gardens as part of the nationwide survey and have until Friday February 17 to get their submissions in.

Last year, more than 519,000 people all over the UK counted an incredible 8,262,662 birds - and the RSPB expect this year’s total to be even higher.

iWitness photographers have also been getting in on the birdwatching action, snapping some amazing images of Suffolk’s beautiful wildlife.

Rupert Masefield, spokesman for the RSPB, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to all the people who took part in the project.

“It seems from the amount of interest we have had and the amount of engagement on social media that lots and lots of people have taken part in the Big Garden Birdwarch this year.

“I am feeling optimistic we have beaten the amount of people who took part last year which is fantastic.

“We will have to see how many birds people managed to see and which birds came out on top.

“Last year we had 10,000 birds spotted just in Suffolk with the blue tit, house sparrow and blackbird being the most common.

“We have more than half a million people out there gathering data, recording their sightings.

“There’s no way we could gather as much information without the help of the public.”

To submit your Big Garden Birdwatch findings visit www.rspb.org.uk