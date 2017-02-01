RSPCA appeal after dying cat abandoned in supermarket trolley near Clacton school

The cat found by the RSPCA Archant

A dying, black and white female cat, left abandoned and bleeding, was found in an alley in Clacton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

She was in a cat basket, placed in a supermarket trolley left in an alleyway near Alton Park School on Monday (January 30). She had blood on her mouth and front leg.

The cat was described as extremely unwell when found, lethargic, with her collar caught up in her mouth and struggling for breath.

She was taken to a vet by a member of public but her lungs kept filling with fluid and she sadly had to be put to sleep.

Appealing for information, RSPCA inspector Adam Jones said: “This poor cat was dumped while she was in a bad way and this will have added to her suffering in the last days of her life.

“Perhaps her owners could not afford vet treatment but charities can help.

“If anyone recognises this cat or knows how she came to be dumped, call 0300 123 8018.”