Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

RSPCA criticises snares after trapped fox could have “starved to death” in Stanton

15:34 27 January 2017

The trapped fox in a snare in Stanton

The trapped fox in a snare in Stanton

Archant

An animal charity has hit out at those using snares after a fox became trapped in Stanton on Wednesday morning.

Comment

The RSPCA rescued the adult male, which had been spotted by a dog walker caught in the snare attached to a wire fence in woodland off Barningham Road.

RSPCA inspector Chris Nice rushed to the scene and found the fox with the wire snare around its pelvis.

“The snare was attached about 2ft off the ground on the fence to capture animals as they leapt through the air so I suspect it was designed to catch foxes,” he said, adding the fox would have “starved to death” if it had not been spotted.

The type of snare is called “free running”. The RSPCA said if this type of snare became locked it was “completely illegal”.

Mr Nice said: “People need to be aware that they leave themselves open to prosecution if they are using illegal traps or not setting and checking them correctly.”

Once the fox was freed it was able to be released as it was healthy and unharmed.

To support the RSPCA, visit www.rspca.org.uk/give or text LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (texts cost £3 each plus one standard network rate message).

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Bury St Edmunds residents express outrage at cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service

Yesterday, 22:25 Mariam Ghaemi
More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

Outraged bus users from a Bury St Edmunds estate have described cuts to their bus service as “despicable” at a packed public meeting.

Former prison rioter Aminie Mbarki, 28, absconds from Hollesley Bay prison

Yesterday, 20:02 Matt Reason
Amine Mbarki

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has absconded.

Gallery: Bury St Edmunds marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Yesterday, 18:45
Borough councillors give readings - Mayor Julia Wakelam

Peaceful Bury St Edmunds may be a world away from atrocities, but a large crowd gathered for Holocaust Memorial Day.

What to do in Ipswich or elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

Yesterday, 18:26 Chris Shimwell
The RSPB's big garden birdwatch is just one of many events taking place in Suffolk this weekend.

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air?

Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

Woman in 80s, from Braintree, dies after A120 Coggeshall crash

Yesterday, 18:21 Jason Noble
A120 crash on Friday January 27 near Coggeshall

A woman aged in her 80s, from Braintree, has been pronounced dead after a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall on Friday, January 27.

Jail for Essex man who stole £150,000 from clients to help save his Hadleigh business

Yesterday, 17:47 JANE HUNT newsroom@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Crown Court

A “highly trusted” Suffolk-based accountant who plundered £150,000 from the accounts of clients from the world of show business had been jailed for 32 months.

Gallery: Beanz meanz charity fun for Trimley St Martin primary youngsters

Yesterday, 17:19 RICHARD CORNWELL richard.cornwell@archant.co.uk
Headteacher of Trimley St Martin Primary School, Samantha Ross, sitting in a bath full of baked beans int he school playground as part of a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy.

Head teacher Samantha Ross took on the fabled charity challenge of sitting in a bath of baked beans – to join her pupils in a day of orange-themed fundraising.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Halesworth drink-driver who was nearly four times limit crashed on way to Slimming World meeting

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Breaking News: Man with life-threatening injury on A142 crash near Newmarket involving lorry and cyclist

Serious crash on the A142 Fordham Rd in Landwade near Newmarket involving a cyclist and a lorry. Mark Westley Photography

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town sign winger Danny Rowe from Macclesfield Town

Ipswich Town have signed Danny Rowe from Macclesfield for an undisclosed fee
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24