RSPCA criticises snares after trapped fox could have “starved to death” in Stanton

The trapped fox in a snare in Stanton Archant

An animal charity has hit out at those using snares after a fox became trapped in Stanton on Wednesday morning.

The RSPCA rescued the adult male, which had been spotted by a dog walker caught in the snare attached to a wire fence in woodland off Barningham Road.

RSPCA inspector Chris Nice rushed to the scene and found the fox with the wire snare around its pelvis.

“The snare was attached about 2ft off the ground on the fence to capture animals as they leapt through the air so I suspect it was designed to catch foxes,” he said, adding the fox would have “starved to death” if it had not been spotted.

The type of snare is called “free running”. The RSPCA said if this type of snare became locked it was “completely illegal”.

Mr Nice said: “People need to be aware that they leave themselves open to prosecution if they are using illegal traps or not setting and checking them correctly.”

Once the fox was freed it was able to be released as it was healthy and unharmed.

