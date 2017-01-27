RSPCA warning against ‘inhumane and cruel’ snares after fox freed in Suffolk

RSPCA issue snare warning after fox injured in Suffolk Picture: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA has criticised the use of snare traps for catching animals after a fox was found tangled in wire and hanging from a fence.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The injured animal was found in woodland off Barningham Road, Stanton, on Wednesday January 25, and was found with the wire ‘free-running’ snare wrapped around his pelvis.

The fox was spotted by a dog walker who called the RSPCA to the scene.

They took 40 minutes to carefully cut the fox free, but luckily he wasn’t badly hurt.

RSPCA inspector Chris Nice said: “Snares can cause a huge amount of pain and distress and can be fatal. The use of them on animals is inhumane and cruel.

“People need to be aware that they leave themselves open to prosecution.“

Snares are unable to discriminate between species and act like a noose.

It is illegal for a free-running snare to lock, whether through design or improper positioning.