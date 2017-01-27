Partly Cloudy

RSPCA warning against ‘inhumane and cruel’ snares after fox freed in Suffolk

27 January, 2017 - 10:48
RSPCA issue snare warning after fox injured in Suffolk Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has criticised the use of snare traps for catching animals after a fox was found tangled in wire and hanging from a fence.

The injured animal was found in woodland off Barningham Road, Stanton, on Wednesday January 25, and was found with the wire ‘free-running’ snare wrapped around his pelvis.

The fox was spotted by a dog walker who called the RSPCA to the scene.

They took 40 minutes to carefully cut the fox free, but luckily he wasn’t badly hurt.

RSPCA inspector Chris Nice said: “Snares can cause a huge amount of pain and distress and can be fatal. The use of them on animals is inhumane and cruel.

“People need to be aware that they leave themselves open to prosecution.“

Snares are unable to discriminate between species and act like a noose.

It is illegal for a free-running snare to lock, whether through design or improper positioning.

  • Rang the rspca. I would have put the thing down as it was trapped as it was probaly being a pest to the farmer game keeper. If I had came across it. No call would be made from me and when it's dead I woukd have had it skinned and would be another name the fox skin I'm a county lad n fox are just a pain

    Michael Webster

    Friday, January 27, 2017

  • Wholeheartedly agree. Perhaps the people that make and set these awful devices should be put in one themselves to appreciate the harm and damage they cause.

    POGAl

    Friday, January 27, 2017

  • Not a big fan of the RSPCA, not soft about animals, but 100% behind them on this. No one needs to snare a rabbit to eat these days so other methods can be used for pest control. No one needs to snare a mink or any other wild mammal-if they are legally pests they can be caught in live traps and dispatched humanely. The chances of snaring non target species are too high and snares are just plain cruel anyway. I would support a full ban on any form of snare, vile and cruel things, and substantial penalties for setting them.

    FlintinChalk

    Friday, January 27, 2017

