Rum-drinking Mendlesham motorist was more than four times limit when she crashed, court told

16:27 10 February 2017

Breathalyser

Breathalyser

A drink-driver who was found to be four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit after crashing her car into a ditch has been banned from the road.

Comment

Kayleigh Green, of Glebe Way, Mendlesham, pleaded guilty at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich to driving with excess alcohol.

The 30-year-old committed the offence in a Peugeot 307 on New Year’s Day in Low Road, Gipping.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said on New Year’s Eve Green’s sister had seen her drink from a 70cl bottle of Captain Morgan’s rum before they went to bed at 2am on January 1.

However Green got up at 9.30am and consumed the rest of the bottle before going out for food.

A family member called Green on the phone and became concerned during the call, the court was told.

During a second call Green said she had crashed in a ditch.

After about an hour Green’s car was found following a search with her in the driver’s seat.

Mrs Harper said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from Green.

She was taken to a farm in Stowupland by extended family members as there were concerns for her welfare.

Police were called.

When an officer spoke to Green she admitted she had been driving.

A roadside breath test proved positive for alcohol.

A further test showed she had 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

However, Chris Casey, representing Green, said it was not possible to gauge the exact level of alcohol in his client’s breath at the time she was driving the car.

This was because Green blew into the intoximeter at a police investigation centre some hours after the accident.

The court was told Green had been suffering with ill health and personal issues as a result of a family bereavement which she had found difficult to overcome.

Due to the high alcohol reading magistrates asked for a pre-sentencing report from the probation service.

After hearing from a probation officer, magistrates fined Green £300.

They also ordered her to pay £85 costs, as well as £30 to the victims’ fund.

She was given a 24-month disqualification from driving.

Rum-drinking Mendlesham motorist was more than four times limit when she crashed, court told

13 minutes ago Colin Adwent

