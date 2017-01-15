Overcast

Runners celebrate 200th Colchester parkrun with life-saving device donation

14:30 15 January 2017

Colchester’s weekly parkrun celebrated its 200th edition this weekend with organisers marking the occasion by equipping the event’s venue with a potentially life-saving tool.

A typically strong crowd of runners turned out for the anniversary run at Castle Park on Saturday, where a defibrillator will now be housed at the Rangers Station, for use in case of a medical emergency.

It was paid for with donations from parkrunners and contributions from the locality budgets of Colchester borough councillors Darius Laws and Daniel Ellis.

Leisure chief Annie Feltham was on hand to receive the device, which delivers an electric shock to the heart in the event of cardiac arrest.

She thanked everyone for their donations and congratulated organisers on reaching the milestone event, praising the work of volunteers and runners in making a great contribution to healthy living.

“We hope the defibrillator does not need to be used. However, it’s good to know it’s available if necessary,” she added.

Last summer, the junior parkrun started at the recreation ground in New Town, and just before Christmas, East Mersea started the borough’s third parkrun.

Each week, more than 300 people attend the free-to-enter 5km Colchester Castle event, run by a group of volunteers trained to use the defibrillator.

Based at the Rangers Station, it comes with instructions and support from the emergency services, which also hold an access code available to genuine 999 callers.

John Wheatley, area ambassador for parkrun, said: “I am immensely proud to have been event director of Colchester Castle parkrun since its inception during which time, more than 6,100 different runners have taken part.

Whether running or walking, parkrun welcomes all, especially those who may be reluctant to partake in this form of exercise. “Over nearly four years, we have seen many start reluctantly, but now are firm addicts. We could not do this without the support of the authorities and of all the wonderful volunteers who give their time each week.”

For more information, see parkrun.org.uk/colchestercastle.

