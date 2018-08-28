A12 reopens after lorry crash leads to 8-mile tailback

The incident happened between J27 and J28 on the A12, near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

All lanes have now reopened following a serious collision on the A12 near Colchester.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A12 was closed heading northbound between J27 and J28 due to a multi-vehicle collision near Colchester.

Essex Police were called at 3.20pm on Friday afternoon with reports of a crash involving a lorry and two cars on the major road just before J28, near Colchester Community Stadium.

Highways England confirmed that there was around eight and a half miles of heavy congestion on approach to the scene.

As a result, drivers were encouraged to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys this evening.