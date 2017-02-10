Russell Brand announces second Ipswich Regent show for December after June performance sells out

Comedian Russell Brand returns to the Ipswich Regent on June 8 with new tour Re:Birth, as well as adding a date in December. Photo: Matt Crockett Photography Archant

Top comedy star Russell Brand has booked a second show in Ipswich later this year, after tickets for his June appearance sold out in just days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The popular comedian and actor will appear at the Ipswich Regent on Thursday, June 8 as part of his Re: Birth tour, discussing fatherhood, politics, media and death among topics in his show.

Now after tickets sold out within a matter of days, a second date has been added at the venue for Monday, December 4 – with tickets on sale from 9.30am today.

Bryony Rudkin, deputy leader of Ipswich Borough Council, which runs the Regent, said: “Fans from all over the region will have been disappointed that Russell’s fabulous show sold out so quickly.

“But we are delighted that he’s returning in December to give 1,500 people another opportunity to see one of the biggest stars in comedy.

“But be quick – these new tickets will go quickly, too.”

For tickets see here.