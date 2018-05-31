Children have fun with a Safari Explorers Day at the Arc Shopping Centre

The Safari Explorers event held at the Arc Shopping Centre, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TOOLBOX GROUP. Archant

The final event of Awesome August, which provided children and parents with free entertainment in the school holidays at the Arc Shopping Centre, in Bury St Edmunds, ended this week with jungle animals.

Michelle Snelling one of the winners of the themed fancy dress held at the Arc Shopping Centre, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TOOLBOX GROUP. Michelle Snelling one of the winners of the themed fancy dress held at the Arc Shopping Centre, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TOOLBOX GROUP.

The furry characters were in town on Monday with face painting, free animal crafting, giant jungle animals and garden games on offer with Safari tour guides as part of a Safari Explorers day.

Many of the children posed for photos with the fun characters and money raised at the event was donated to the My WiSH Charity, which supports the work at the West Suffolk Hospital.

Each week, children came along dressed in themed fancy dress striking a pose for a photo to enter into the weekly competition to win a Cineworld family pass, plus a £50 voucher their favourite store at the Arc. The winners were George Tottie, Olivia Rychlinska and Michelle Snelling.

Centre manager Colin Roberts said: “Our summer family events are a great way for kids to meet new friends and get involved with the different characters and competitions and this year was no exception.

“We are proud that we can offer free entertainment for families over the school holidays.”