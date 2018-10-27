Santa run will raise money for children’s charity

A Santa run will take place in Bury St Edmunds for the EACH charity Picture: EACH Archant

A host of Santas will descend on a Bury St Edmunds business park in December for a fun-run to raise money for a children’s charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Santa Run at Suffolk Business Park will take place at 1pm on Thursday, December 6, in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Participants will start and finish the 1.2-mile route at the Audi showroom in Skyliner Way, and mince pies and other refreshments will be provided post-run as well as medals.

Georgia Memory, EACH Suffolk corporate fundraising assistant, said: “We’re delighted to be getting people in the Christmas spirit by hosting this fundraiser at Suffolk Business Park.

“Please come along and join in the fun. This isn’t a competitive event, so you can feel free to just jog or even walk.

“All money raised at the Santa run will help us continue caring for the 118 children and young people with life-threatening conditions in Suffolk who currently use our service, as well as the 140 family members.”

Tickets are £12 or £15 for a Santa suit.

For more information and to sign up go to www.each.org.uk.

For more on fundraising and volunteering for EACH in Suffolk, call 01473 917965 or email treehouse@each.org.uk