Santa Claus gunman kills at least 35 people in Istanbul nightclub, Turkey
11:32 01 January 2017
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A gunman believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding several others.
City governor Vasip Sahin said around 40 others were wounded in the assault in the early hours of this morning.
Mr Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack”, without saying who may have carried it out.
Private NTV television said a police officer and a civilian were killed in the attack targeting the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district.
News reports said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack and more than 500 people were inside the club at the time.
The attacker is believed to have shot at police outside the nightclub before entering and firing on people inside. Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack, the report said.
NTV said the assailant may still be inside the nightclub.
Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. NTV said police had cordoned off the area and an operation to capture the assailant was continuing.
Police cordoned off the area about two miles from the nightclub.
Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.
In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, state news agency Anadolu said.
Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.
British tourists have been warned to “remain vigilant” in Turkey where at least 35 people were killed when a gunmen believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at New Year’s revellers.
Some 40 other people in the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul were wounded in the “terror attack” in the early hours of Sunday, according to the city’s governor Vasip Sahin.
Police in riot gear and machine guns, backed up by armoured vehicles, blocked the area close to the club, one of the most popular nightspots in Istanbul, in the heavy rain.
Several ambulances flashing blue lights arrived on the scene, some taking wounded to local hospitals.
Around 600 people were celebrating New Year’s Eve at the nightclub and revellers fled the scene after the attack.
The club is near the scenes of recent suicide attacks that killed dozens near a football stadium.
Istanbul had already been under heavy security surveillance during the festivities, with police mounting machine guns and armoured vehicles on the streets.