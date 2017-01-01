Rain

Santa Claus gunman kills at least 35 people in Istanbul nightclub, Turkey

11:32 01 January 2017

Turkish police officers work at the scene of an attack in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding tens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel)

Turkish police officers work at the scene of an attack in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding tens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel)

A gunman believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding several others.

Young people leave from the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency said an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district.(AP Photo)Young people leave from the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency said an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district.(AP Photo)

City governor Vasip Sahin said around 40 others were wounded in the assault in the early hours of this morning.

Mr Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack”, without saying who may have carried it out.

Private NTV television said a police officer and a civilian were killed in the attack targeting the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district.

News reports said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack and more than 500 people were inside the club at the time.

Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding close to dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal)Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding close to dozens of others in what the province's governor described as a terror attack. (AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal)

The attacker is believed to have shot at police outside the nightclub before entering and firing on people inside. Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack, the report said.

NTV said the assailant may still be inside the nightclub.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. NTV said police had cordoned off the area and an operation to capture the assailant was continuing.

Police cordoned off the area about two miles from the nightclub.

A woman reacts next to an ambulance near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency said an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district. (AP Photo)A woman reacts next to an ambulance near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency said an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district. (AP Photo)

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, state news agency Anadolu said.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

British tourists have been warned to “remain vigilant” in Turkey where at least 35 people were killed when a gunmen believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at New Year’s revellers.

Some 40 other people in the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul were wounded in the “terror attack” in the early hours of Sunday, according to the city’s governor Vasip Sahin.

Police in riot gear and machine guns, backed up by armoured vehicles, blocked the area close to the club, one of the most popular nightspots in Istanbul, in the heavy rain.

Several ambulances flashing blue lights arrived on the scene, some taking wounded to local hospitals.

Around 600 people were celebrating New Year’s Eve at the nightclub and revellers fled the scene after the attack.

The club is near the scenes of recent suicide attacks that killed dozens near a football stadium.

Istanbul had already been under heavy security surveillance during the festivities, with police mounting machine guns and armoured vehicles on the streets.

Keywords: Turkey

