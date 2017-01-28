Saxmundham businesses offered free first aid training

A care provider is opening up its first aid course to other businesses in the community to help improve safety in the workplace.

Christies Care says every business in Saxmundham can book one free place on the emergency first aid training for a member of staff. They can select from dates each fortnight until the end of November, first come first served.

Alison Hawkins, training team leader, said: “First Aid is a major part of our industry-leading 11-day training programme for carers so we are practiced at teaching it. The Health and Safety Executive says that employers are responsible for making sure that their employees receive immediate attention if they are taken ill or are injured at work.

“Accidents and illness can happen at any time and first aid can save lives and prevent minor injuries from becoming major ones.”

To book a place businesses should call 01728 605126.